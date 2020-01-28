Super Bowl 2020: 6-figure Cheque Guaranteed, Lombardi Trophy At Stake For Chiefs, 49ers

The road to Super Bowl 2020 has been a long and arduous journey for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made it to his first Super Bowl back in 2004 during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid missed out on that Super Bowl win, while 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will make the trip to Miami for the first Super Bowl of his NFL coaching career. However, Super Bowl 2020 is not all that Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan will be battling for.

Super Bowl 2020: How much will Chiefs and 49ers earn?

The 'How much will Chiefs and 49ers earn?" question has been the subject of some speculation ahead of Super Bowl 2020. A six-figure cheque will be at stake for the Chiefs and the 49ers at Super Bowl 2020. According to a Fox Business report, the players on the team that comes out on top at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be handed $124,000 each in cheque. The amount for the players on the losing side stands at a reported $62,000 for the game.

49ers’ Nick Bosa, Dee Ford among the highest-paid players at Super Bowl 2020

According to sports site Spotrac, the highest-paid players at Super Bowl LIV are on the 49ers’ roster. Nick Bosa, the man who marshalled the 49ers’ watertight defence through the regular season, reportedly earned just under $23 million in the regular season, including base salary and bonuses. Fellow defensive end Dee Ford also earned a similar amount, with Ford’s cash earnings coming up to just under $21 million this season.

Star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is third on that list, with cash earnings of $18.6 million. The title of the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, however, lies with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

The six-figure paycheck is unlikely to be on the minds of the 49ers and the Chiefs in Miami in one weeks’ time. History tips the scales in the 49ers’ favour, courtesy of the defensive solidity of the Nick Bosa-led resilience. However, teams with a resolute defence have, more often than not, been carved open by quarterbacks with a Hall of Fame pedigree (read: Tom Brady against the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch’s frustrations).

In Patrick Mahomes, the 49ers will be up against an offence that has been among the most impressive ones in the NFL. They have also shown incredible mental strength to come back from first-half deficits, as evident in their post-season outings. The question ultimately boils down to this – Can the Chiefs’ flashy offence cut through the 49ers’ steely defence?

