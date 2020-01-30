Chiefs Players Recall Best Of Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV

Headlines have been centred around Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in what has been termed as the ‘Super Bowl week’. The Texas Tech product has picked up right where he left off after his MVP-winning season. NFL reporter Andy Nesbitt took the opportunity to ask his teammates for the best Patrick Mahomes moments from the season at the Super Bowl 2020 Live event, both on and off the field. Here are some of the best picks.

Working on a piece in which Chiefs players and coaches tell me their favorite Patrick Mahomes “moment.” This one from RT Mitchell Schwartz on Mahomes’ first time running out of the tunnel at Arrowhead as a starter is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/s90k6dyoBY — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 28, 2020

Super Bowl LIV: Tyreek Hill picks his best moment when Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog

Fielding the question of ‘What is your favourite Patrick Mahomes moment?’, the wide receiver had an interesting answer. Tyreek Hill said that his 'Best of Patrick Mahomes' moment is a recurring one in which the reigning MVP makes his way to the huddle and ends up sounding like Kermit the Frog. Tyreek Hill then proceeded to make a Patrick Mahomes impression which is uncanny, to say the least.

Patrick Mahomes with the RUN OF HIS CAREER! pic.twitter.com/0MkGBulSwb — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce picks Patrick Mahomes’ run against Titans

In the AFC Championship game against the Titans, the Chiefs were off to a rusty start. The Chiefs then mounted a resurgence to end up winning with a 35-24 scoreline. Travis Kelce picked the moment Patrick Mahomes left behind four of the Titans’ chasing pack in smoke and made it to the end zone as his best Patrick Mahomes moment from the season.

Super Bowl LIV: Practice Squad Wide Receiver Gehrig Dieter picks coconut moment as best of Patrick Mahomes

Much has been said about Patrick Mahomes’ exploits on the field. He did lead a flashy offence that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in over 50 years. However, Gehrig Dieter has a fond memory of Patrick Mahomes from off the field. Gehrig said that when the team went to the Turks and Caicos islands, Mahomes got a coconut out of a tree by firing a Nerf ball at the coconut on the beach. “It took about 20 tries for us to actually get it out”, Gehrig told Andy Nesbitt.

