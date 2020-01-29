Super Bowl 2020: NFL Insiders Predict Easy Outing For Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs Vs 49ers

There has been some heavy build-up to Super Bowl 2020 as the weekend nears. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will become just the 24th head coach in the Super Bowl's 53-year history to make more than one appearance at the Super Bowl. The last time Andy Reid coached a team to the Super Bowl, his Philadelphia Eagles side succumbed to a 24-21 defeat against Bill Belichick's all-conquering Patriots side in 2004. A large majority of NFL fans have branded Super Bowl 2020 as one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent history. However, NFL insiders have a slightly different opinion.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Several assistants and executives around the NFL believe the Chiefs will blow out the Niners, per B/R’s @mikefreemanNFL.



NFC assistant: “There is no defense against Mahomes right now.” ♨️ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/9GSCYpDcsX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2020

Who is favoured to win Super Bowl 2020?

Coaches and executives in the NFL have figuratively put their money on Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL insiders believe that Super Bowl 2020 is the Chiefs' to lose, down in part largely to the exploits of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. A pattern has emerged in Super Bowl winners over the years. The hopes and dreams of NFL fans have, more often than not, been placed on the shoulders of a franchise's coach and quarterback. In this case, those hopes and dreams have been placed on the shoulders of a man who has led two separate teams to the Super Bowl and the reigning MVP of the NFL.

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'Real' Super Bowl Ring

Super Bowl 2020 build-up: 49ers vs Chiefs preseason display could be a line in the sand

If the 49ers vs Chiefs preseason match-up is anything to go by, the Chiefs are likely to be in for a long night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In their pre-season meeting, the 49ers ended up registering a 27-17 win at the Arrowhead Stadium. However, it is unlikely to be as straightforward a meeting as the one back in preseason. The 49ers have made defensive resilience their bedrock, especially in their postseason showings. The Chiefs, meanwhile, proved that no lead is safe when Patrick Mahomes is leading the chasing pack. The 'Who is favoured to win Super Bowl 2020' question, therefore, essentially boils down to another question; What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The NFL certainly will find out this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown In Miami Sends Tickets Demand Into A Frenzy

Also Read | Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl 2020 Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend