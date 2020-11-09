Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 passing TDs In NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bound to challenge for several NFL records in the next few years after adding his name to an incredible milestone on Sunday. The 25-year-old became the fastest QB in league history to throw 100 touchdown passes after connecting on a 28-yard strike to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Mahones needed just 40 games to reach 100 touchdown passes, achieving the feat in four fewer games than previous record holder, Dan Marino.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 100 touchdowns in 40 career games.



That's the fewest games to reach 100 Pass TD in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/jyBuGDieP5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Floyd Mayweather Rakes In $166,000 From NFL Bet While Watching Game From Pool Party

Chiefs vs Panthers: Patrick Mahomes stats

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs (8-1) to a tight 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers (3-6) at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes went 30-of-45 through the air for 372 yards and threw four touchdowns in the process, including a 2-yard toss to Tyreek Hill late in the fourth quarter to extend the Chiefs’ lead and eventually give them the win. Mahomes took just 40 regular-season games to throw 101 touchdown passes, officially making him the fastest to achieve the feat in NFL history.

ALSO READ: QBs Stafford, Allen, Several TEs Injured On Rough NFL Sunday

In doing so, Mahomes surpassed Dan Marino's mark of 44 games to reach 100 touchdown passes, a record that was set in 1986. Marino, who played for the Miami Dolphins from 1983-99 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 after finishing his career with 420 touchdown passes.

ALSO READ: Jake Luton's 1st NFL Start For Jaguars Won't Be Last Or Best

Earlier this season, Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to 10,000 passing yards, accomplishing that milestone in just 34 games. The 2018 MVP is also the third QB with 22 games of at least 300 passing yards in his first four seasons in NFL history, joining only Kurt Warner (26) and Marino (22). Mahomes entered Sunday's game against the Panthers with the most passing yards (11,727), highest passer rating (110.1) and fewest interceptions (19) of any player in their first 39 starts in NFL history.

ALSO READ: Cowboys' Gilbert Appears Set For 1st NFL Start Vs. Steelers

All-time NFL passing leaders

Although Patrick Mahomes may have broken the record for the fastest QB to record 100 touchdown passes, he still has a long way to go to reach the top of the NFL All-time touchdown passing leaders. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is currently at the top of the list with 564 TDs. In second place is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, who has 561 TDs. Peyton Manning is in third with 539 TDs.

Image Credits - AP