Floyd Mayweather Rakes In $166,000 From NFL Bet While Watching Game From Pool Party

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather loves to flaunt his wealth. On Friday, the 50-0 boxer took to social media to brag about his recent $200,000 NFL bet, which earned him a handsome $166,000 profit.

The 43-year-old posted the ticket of his purchase where he bet on the Green Bay Packers to beat San Francisco 49ers. The Packers, who were the favourites to win the game, scored a comfortable, 34-17 win on Thursday, leaving Mayweather $166k richer in the process. The exact payoff figure of the Mayweather NFL bet was $366,666.65.

Mayweather then went on to post numerous clips to his Instagram story, where he was seated in his red Chevrolet Super Sport with wads of cash placed, presumably his winnings, next to him. 'Money' even gave fans a glimpse of his luxury timepiece and diamond-encrusted necklace.

Mayweather pool party

Floyd Mayweather watched the live stream of Thursday's game between the Packers and 49ers at the Circa in Las Vegas, Nevada. The numerous stories he shared to social media showed the stunning venue featuring a swimming pool at the centre with huge stadium screens set at one side for live streaming matches. The outdoor venue even featured a poolside bar with drinks being served by waitresses in bikinis.

Mayweather net worth

This isn't the first time that Floyd has boasted about his winnings from bets on games. Back in 2017, Mayweather boasted about the $91,000 profit he made within 40 minutes by betting $10,000 on a college basketball game between Cincinnati college basketball team and Tulane. Mayweather made a risky bet that Cincinnati would cover a 16.5-point spread, which they successfully did, winning the game 78-61.

The 43-year-old once made a $45,000 profit from a bet on a game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Warriors won 125-108, almost doubling Mayweather's profit in the process.

In 2020, the Mayweather net worth figure is estimated to be between $450 and $500 million. Floyd is 5th highest-paid athlete of all time with career earnings of $1.1 billion. He raked in more than half-a-billion dollars from just two fights, pocketing $250 million in 2015 for his unanimous decision win over Manny Pacquiao; and $300 million in 2017 for his Round 10 knockout win over Conor McGregor.

(Image Credits: Floyd Mayweather Instagram)