Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Leads Way As Super Bowl MVP Favourite Ahead Of Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently leading the way for the Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) honour for this season. The 25-year-old is the bookies' favourite ahead of Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady. However, Mahomes is in a race against time to be available for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium as he remains on the list of the NFL concussion protocol.

NFL 2021 MVP: Patrick Mahomes leads way for honour in Super Bowl

Ever since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, he’s been sensational with the ball in his hands, especially during January and February. Mahomes is 5-1 in his postseason and the Chiefs average 35.8 points per game when he plays. If Mahomes is fit for the game against the Bills, he will be the first QB in NFL history to start in three Conference Championship games prior to his 26th birthday.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes cleared certain steps Monday, “some big steps”, but he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol with what is considered a concussion and it’s too early to say that he definitely will play in Sunday’s conference championship vs. the Bills, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Mahomes was also superb during the regular season, throwing for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. If it wasn’t for Aaron Rodgers throwing for 48 touchdowns in 2020, Mahomes would have been the clear favourite to take home the MVP honours. Mahomes was given the MVP honour at Super Bowl LIV.

Via PointsBet, Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes leads the way at +300 (bet $100 to win $300) to win the Super Bowl MVP. Next on the list is Packers' Rodgers at +325, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +475 and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at +625.

Another week, another insane Patrick Mahomes stat:



Mahomes is 24-1 in his last 25 starts, he's the first QB since 1950 to go on such a stretch.



INSANE #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1VI70s7jC0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 19, 2021

There's a significant drop off after Brady with Packers receiver Davante Adams at +1500, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill at +1600, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at +1800 for favourites to win the Super Bowl MVP. There are also a number of defensive players in the running for the award. Broncos linebacker Von Miller won the award in Super Bowl 50 while Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith won it at Super Bowl XLVIII. A quarterback is usually tipped as the favourite to win the award, but receivers have won it four times out of the last 16 occasions.

The MVP award is given to the player who has the biggest impact on the outcome of the game over the last 53 years. Since 2001, electronic fan voting has accounted for 20 per cent of the votes with the media panel accounting for 80 per cent of the votes.

Image Credits - Patrick Mahomes Instagram