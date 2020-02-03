Chiefs Star LeSean McCoy Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant After Super Bowl LIV Win

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made a remarkable comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV at the Miami Gardens on Sunday. Running back LeSean McCoy missed out on playing the biggest game of the season but he did pay tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash last week. While celebrating with the team, LeSean McCoy donned a No.8 Lakers jersey, which Kobe wore in the early part of his career.

Also Read: Chiefs Parade Plans For Super Bowl LIV Announced As Patrick Mahomes And Co Make History

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

🔥 RT @latimessports: LeSean McCoy takes a picture with the Vince Lombardi trophy and turns his jersey around so “Bryant” is in the photo. pic.twitter.com/pkqYuJUFir — 💪🏼 (@Gym2Lift) February 3, 2020

McCoy said that he lost an “idol” and a “friend” and it was his way to show him love. NFL also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and the victims of the crash on Sunday, with the Chiefs and 49ers even lining up at their respective 24-yard lines pre-game to honour the Lakers great. Apart from being listed inactive for the big game, the 31-year-old McCoy was also inactive for the AFC Championship Game and played only one snap in the post-season.

Also Read: Andy Reid Net Worth, Career Earnings, Super Bowl LIV With Chiefs And Family

Super Bowl LIV 2020 highlights

The Chiefs were up against it, 20-10 down, but made a strong comeback into the game following a fine display from their star man Patrick Mahomes. The win was even sweeter for the fact that they had already won twice on this post-season run after being at least 10 behind.

Also Read: Family Affair: NFL A Father-son Business For Chiefs, Niners

At third & 15 on the Chiefs' own 35-yard line, Mahomes evaded a tackle and launched a 44-yard throw to find Tyreek Hill to start the ball rolling. A touchdown from Travis Kelce saw the deficit cut to three. After shutting down 49ers response, Mahomes found Williams who scored the touchdown which had to be reviewed. The Chiefs were awarded the point, which also helped them take the lead. Williams then sprinted in for his second touchdown to cap a memorable win for Cheifs.

Also Read: Chiefs Defense Comes Through In Super Bowl Triumph