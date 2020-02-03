Chiefs Parade Plans For Super Bowl LIV Announced As Patrick Mahomes And Co Make History

Fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami stood witness to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Super Bowl history on Sunday night. Well into the third quarter, the scoreline read 20-10 in favour of the resilient San Francisco 49ers. However, as they proved in both their postseason games, no lead is safe against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a fourth quarter blitz, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs racked up 21 unanswered points to eventually alter the scoreline to make it read 31-20 in favour of the Chiefs. Thus ended the Chiefs' 50-year Super Bowl drought as the Lombardi Trophy returned to Kansas City after half a century. The only formality that remains after Super Bowl LIV is the Chiefs parade.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri & the Kansas City Chiefs invite all fans to a @Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our #SuperBowl Champions. The parade will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m. Visit the #chiefsparade website at https://t.co/0njo5L3Kyd pic.twitter.com/pluovrgWRn — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs parade schedule revealed by Kansas City

It wasn't a picture-perfect win for Andy Reid's men, but it was an impressive win, nonetheless. With Super Bowl LIV duties done and dusted, the Chiefs parade schedule will now be the talk of the town. The Chiefs parade will include a victory rally at Union State shortly after the parade. In a press release after the Chiefs' win at Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans.”

Interestingly, the Chiefs parade location will be the same site where the Kansas City Royals celebrated their 2015 World Series Championship win. According to a publication based in Kansas, between 500,000 and 800,000 people were estimated to have attended the Royals' parade and rally. Whether that number will be replicated at the Chiefs parade remains to be seen.

Super Bowl LIV: When is the Super Bowl Championship Party in Kansas City?

The Chiefs parade is scheduled to take place on February 5 at 11:30 in the afternoon. The Chiefs parade will be aired on the NFL Network. Chiefs fans can also catch the Chiefs parade lives on the NFL's official website.

