Andy Reid Net Worth, Career Earnings, Super Bowl LIV With Chiefs And Family

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL). He has an NFL career spanning over 21 years and ranks sixth in NFL's all-time wins at 222. Reid has been a head coach for different NFL teams over the years and was previously leading the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid net worth

Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the regular season, with only three losing seasons during his long career. He currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $25 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Andy Reid salary

Andy Reid was earning a reported $5.5 million on an annual basis, the last time he was in the Super Bowl. However, his latest deal which he signed in 2017 pays him $8 million per year. This could ultimately go up to $40 million after bonuses and other incentives, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Andy Reid family

By his side during his entire coaching career was his wife Tammy, whom he met at BYU when they were both students. The duo finally got married in 1981 and have four children together – Britt Reid (Kansas City linebackers coach), Spencer Reid, Crosby Reid, Drew Ann Reid apart from the late Garrett Reid.

Andy Reid earns his NFL championship ring

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV in a convincing fashion against the San Francisco 49ers (31-20) on Sunday. While it was the second Super Bowl title for the Chiefs since 1970, it was the first for Reid. After long struggling in the playoffs, many believed that a Super Bowl win would never happen for him, however, he has defied every doubter. After his first-ever Super Bowl win, Reid exclaimed that his heart’s racing and that he was getting older. He also added that he cannot let it race too fast.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Instagram | Andy Reid