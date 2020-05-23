Chinese Tai Chi Master Boasts Of Beating UFC Fighter, Gets K.O By Amateur Fighter Instead

A 69-year-old Chinese Tai Chi master, who had earlier made bold claims of beating a UFC champion, was knocked out by an amateur fighter in 30 seconds. Ma Baoguo had reportedly made claims of beating UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili on the internet before he was embarrassed by the martial arts fighter over the weekend. However, this isn't the first time the self-proclaimed master has made claims as such as he had also challenged MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong earlier and was defeated in the blink of an eye.

READ | KIH Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Gone in 30 seconds

Mao Baoguo squared off against 49-year-old Wang Qingmin at Shandong where he was knocked out within 30 seconds of the bout commencing. The master's challenger, an amateur martial arts fighter and a former coach, did not take much time to send the former crashing to the floor with a single punch as Ma Baoguo failed to land even single hit on his challenger. In the video of the fight shared on YouTube, Ma Baoguo is seen shuffling around, trying to land a blow on Qingmin but gets knocked down with two strikes, with the last one shutting the lights off for the master.

READ | F1 Teams Agree To Cut Costs With Budget Limit Of $145m - Report

READ | Tiger Woods Vows Victory In Star-studded Charity Match

Image credits: Screengrab from China Internet Kung Fu Network