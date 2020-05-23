KIH Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kiwoom Heroes will take on Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball League on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The KIH vs LOG Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Fans can play the KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction, the KIH vs LOG Dream11 top picks and KIH vs LOG Dream11 team.

Also Read: FBG Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction and standings

Kiwoom Heroes currently have 9 wins and 6 losses so far in the season and their best players have seemingly been Kim Ha Seong, Park Dong Won and Park Byung Ho. On the other hand, Lotte Giants have registered 7 wins and 7 losses and the likes of Son Ah Seop, An Chi Hong and Song Seung Jun will be the ones to look out for.

Also Read: F1 Teams Agree To Cut Costs With Budget Limit Of $145m - Report

KIH vs LOG Dream11 team

KIH vs LOG Dream11 team - Kiwoom Heroes (KIH)

Kim Ha Seong, Park Dong Won, Park Byung Ho, Kim Hye Sung, Lee Ji Young, Lee Jung Hoo, Se Keon Chang, Jo Sang Woo

Lee Young Joon

Also Read: Tiger Woods Vows Victory In Star-studded Charity Match

KIH vs LOG Dream11 team: Lotte Giants (LOG)

Son Ah Seop, An Chi Hong, Song Seung Jun, Jeon Jun Woo, Lee Dae Ho, Lee In Bok, Dan Straily, Kim Joon Tae, Jung B0 Geun

Also Read: No Quarantine Exemption Puts British Grand Prix At Risk

KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction: KIH vs LOG Dream11 top picks

Here are the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points

Kiwoom Heroes (KIH)

Batting: Lee Jung Ho, Kim Ha Seong

Pitching: Jo Sang Wo

Lotte Giants (LOG)

Batting: Son Ah Seop, An Chi Hong

Pitching: Dan Straily

KIH vs LOG Dream11 team

Here's our KIH vs LOG Dream11 team for the game



KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction

As per our KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes are the favourites heading into this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these KIH vs LOG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIH vs LOG Dream11 prediction and KIH vs LOG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: KIWOOM HEROES / INSTAGRAM)