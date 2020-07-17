Chipotle Warzone Leaderboard, Results, Winners And Prize Money

Quick links:
Call of Duty: Warzone's Chipotle Challengers Series' $50,000 Warzone Challenge #No.2 tournament came to a conclusion on Thursday, July 16. In a star-studded lineup of some of the best COD players, the surprising duo of Unrational and Stu took the cake in the end. Unlike most of the teams, who were invited to the Chipotle Warzone, the winners made their way to the tournament courtesy of their qualifier win back in June.
Also Read | PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule For Week 1 Day 3 East And West Teams
With eliminations only worth a single point and an additional five for winning a match, Unrational and Stu put a stellar yet consistent show in the four matches. They posted scores of 60, 58, 56 and 54 to finish top of the pile. Hanokai_ & Pacesetter and Repullze and Biffle narrowly missed the title after falling just eight points short.
|Players (Duos)
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Total
|1
|Unrational, Stu
|60
|58
|56
|54
|228
|2
|Hanokai_, Pacesetter
|65
|58
|53
|44
|220
|3
|Repullze, Biffle
|63
|60
|50
|47
|220
|4
|Aydan, Mutex
|56
|56
|49
|46
|207
|5
|Almxndtv, Tommey
|60
|52
|50
|39
|201
|6
|Shlayy, Shively
|53
|50
|38
|37
|178
|7
|Clutchbelk, Fukluvey
|59
|58
|28
|28
|173
|8
|Awoken, BasedGodXenon
|47
|43
|43
|38
|171
|9
|Merk, Frozone
|54
|43
|39
|33
|169
|10
|Reedr, Landon
|52
|52
|36
|29
|169
|11
|Scummn, Finessen
|59
|49
|41
|17
|166
|12
|Symfuhny, Huskerrs
|50
|41
|38
|35
|164
|13
|Yuhlegit, NewBZ
|53
|48
|28
|28
|157
|14
|Ahtract, ZColorss
|50
|48
|33
|25
|156
|15
|Lavaish, Soar Arch
|42
|42
|38
|31
|153
|16
|Nadeshot, Cloakzy
|45
|43
|33
|25
|146
|17
|Braalik, Gle
|36
|30
|27
|26
|119
|18
|Baszuo, Carolina22
|40
|31
|30
|18
|119
|19
|Swagg, Nickmercs
|41
|40
|28
|8
|117
|20
|YGolds, Skie | Bleamskie
|47
|34
|16
|16
|115
Also Read | US Army ESports Team Accused Of Violating First Amendment Act: Report
$25,000 @ChipotleTweets Warzone Duos #CHAMPS w/ @Stukawaki $12,500 EACH!!!! LETS GO BOYS— Gavin🤠 (@xUnRationaL) July 16, 2020
Along with a cash prize of $25,000, the duo won another $25,000 that will go to a charity of their choice and a year's worth of burritos from the sponsors. The second Chipotle Challengers Series title yielded a result similar to the first one. The quartet of AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte - another team who earned their place via qualifiers - surprised the heavyweights to take home the title. They finished with a combined 349 points from their four games.
Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 16 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3
Also Read | Fortnite Champion Series Season 3 Schedule And Twitch Drops Rewards Revealed