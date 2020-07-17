Chipotle Warzone Leaderboard, Results, Winners And Prize Money

Call of Duty: Warzone's Chipotle Challengers Series' $50,000 Warzone Challenge #No.2 tournament came to a conclusion on Thursday, July 16. In a star-studded lineup of some of the best COD players, the surprising duo of Unrational and Stu took the cake in the end. Unlike most of the teams, who were invited to the Chipotle Warzone, the winners made their way to the tournament courtesy of their qualifier win back in June.

Chipotle Warzone Leaderboard: Top 20

With eliminations only worth a single point and an additional five for winning a match, Unrational and Stu put a stellar yet consistent show in the four matches. They posted scores of 60, 58, 56 and 54 to finish top of the pile. Hanokai_ & Pacesetter and Repullze and Biffle narrowly missed the title after falling just eight points short.

Players (Duos) Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Total 1 Unrational, Stu 60 58 56 54 228 2 Hanokai_, Pacesetter 65 58 53 44 220 3 Repullze, Biffle 63 60 50 47 220 4 Aydan, Mutex 56 56 49 46 207 5 Almxndtv, Tommey 60 52 50 39 201 6 Shlayy, Shively 53 50 38 37 178 7 Clutchbelk, Fukluvey 59 58 28 28 173 8 Awoken, BasedGodXenon 47 43 43 38 171 9 Merk, Frozone 54 43 39 33 169 10 Reedr, Landon 52 52 36 29 169 11 Scummn, Finessen 59 49 41 17 166 12 Symfuhny, Huskerrs 50 41 38 35 164 13 Yuhlegit, NewBZ 53 48 28 28 157 14 Ahtract, ZColorss 50 48 33 25 156 15 Lavaish, Soar Arch 42 42 38 31 153 16 Nadeshot, Cloakzy 45 43 33 25 146 17 Braalik, Gle 36 30 27 26 119 18 Baszuo, Carolina22 40 31 30 18 119 19 Swagg, Nickmercs 41 40 28 8 117 20 YGolds, Skie | Bleamskie 47 34 16 16 115

Along with a cash prize of $25,000, the duo won another $25,000 that will go to a charity of their choice and a year's worth of burritos from the sponsors. The second Chipotle Challengers Series title yielded a result similar to the first one. The quartet of AlmxndTV, FluffyHippo1927, Intechs, and Insxte - another team who earned their place via qualifiers - surprised the heavyweights to take home the title. They finished with a combined 349 points from their four games.

