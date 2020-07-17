Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 16 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Daily Trios Cup started on July 14, with players from all regions can participate in Fortnite's daily competition. The game can be played till August 21, with there being a prize pool every day. While the previous editions of the cups were duos, this cup will be a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. All players who are at the Contender rank or high in Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup to earn some cash prize. The tournament will be played across all regions, with separate competitions for PC and console players.

Also read | PMWL Top Fragger: Teams, players with most kills in West and East after Week 1 League Play

Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard: Daily Trios Cup results July 16

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard – North America West server

RANK TEAMS WINS ELIMINATIONS TOTAL POINTS 1. g0dku, Мony, jayrosez 3 87 159 2. Vanish Sake ゆ, rift, 50cal blizy 2 86 158 3. 100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm. 0 107 158 4. dadе, CoolPenguin48, Dоmо. 4 105 156 5. Assault Knives, Na Benjy, Gurbones8 ζ 2 92 150 6. pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze 4 68 146 7. NolbertoEZ, naniζ, Apex Swarm ζ 4 75 144 8. xVerty, Nitrixǃ, TRNL LXDESMAN. 2 100 140 9. Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz 1 87 138 10. metaakid6721xX, SimplyPhoenix., parkhousƐ 3 61 135 11. Xen Daniel, quackgraal, beckgraal 1 74 135 12. littlеXX, sorа6, CLG Rico 3 88 134 13. Stоrmic, 5G feared, dylannxbones69 ζ 1 80 133 14. savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy 3 84 131 15. kuuzii, Nаnos, FJAA . 2 90 130 16. Bryan On Scuf, skvdoosh-, Boat T. EJ 1 64 129 17. waveφ, nаkama, ghawk ghawk 3000 1 82 128 18. Au arc, Francе., Gоѕh 3 63 126 19. defiableYT, Penguin Ѱ, Brycee. 1 64 124 20. peeslayer6969, plyght_, Wulfrric. 3 65 123

Also read | Contender Cash cup leaderboard, overall standings, latest results and prize pool

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard - Daily Trios Cup results for other regions

Daily Trios Cup results: NA - East

1st - BBG Kre, BuckeFPS, glizzy glad khan - 172 points (110 eliminations)

2nd - TSM_Comadon, Liquid Benter, NRG Edgey - 172 points (107 eliminations)

3rd - mero xo, Posick, Hunt xo - 161 points (91 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil

1st - ME CARREA EL L2, 9z Rıquelmee, 9z Տanku - 182 points (104 eliminations)

2nd - 9z rustyk.exe, Frosтy.exe, kıng.exe - 174 points (108 eliminations)

3rd - 9z santidead, 9z Leobas, Clipnode - 165 points (85 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool, Daily Trios Cup teams scoring system

As per rules, the winner of each match will earn 14 points. The points are distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. As per Fortnite Tracker, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team coming second will earn $900, while the team coming third will earn $600. The competitive is further divided into divisions.

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results from Chapter 2 Season 3

Open League

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)

Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)

Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)

Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)

Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)

Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)

Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)

Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, Daily Trios Cup prize pool and Daily Trios Cup teams from Chapter 2 Season 3

(Image source: Fortnite official Twitter – @FortniteGame)