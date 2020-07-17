Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 16 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
The Daily Trios Cup started on July 14, with players from all regions can participate in Fortnite's daily competition. The game can be played till August 21, with there being a prize pool every day. While the previous editions of the cups were duos, this cup will be a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. All players who are at the Contender rank or high in Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup to earn some cash prize. The tournament will be played across all regions, with separate competitions for PC and console players.
|RANK
|TEAMS
|WINS
|ELIMINATIONS
|TOTAL POINTS
|1.
|
g0dku, Мony, jayrosez
|3
|87
|159
|2.
|
Vanish Sake ゆ, rift, 50cal blizy
|2
|86
|158
|3.
|
100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm.
|0
|107
|158
|4.
|
dadе, CoolPenguin48, Dоmо.
|4
|105
|156
|5.
|
Assault Knives, Na Benjy, Gurbones8 ζ
|2
|92
|150
|6.
|
pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze
|4
|68
|146
|7.
|
NolbertoEZ, naniζ, Apex Swarm ζ
|4
|75
|144
|8.
|
xVerty, Nitrixǃ, TRNL LXDESMAN.
|2
|100
|140
|9.
|
Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz
|1
|87
|138
|10.
|
metaakid6721xX, SimplyPhoenix., parkhousƐ
|3
|61
|135
|11.
|
Xen Daniel, quackgraal, beckgraal
|1
|74
|135
|12.
|
littlеXX, sorа6, CLG Rico
|3
|88
|134
|13.
|
Stоrmic, 5G feared, dylannxbones69 ζ
|1
|80
|133
|14.
|
savyyor, YT 77 Xayrez, fecоy
|3
|84
|131
|15.
|
kuuzii, Nаnos, FJAA .
|2
|90
|130
|16.
|
Bryan On Scuf, skvdoosh-, Boat T. EJ
|1
|64
|129
|17.
|
waveφ, nаkama, ghawk ghawk 3000
|1
|82
|128
|18.
|
Au arc, Francе., Gоѕh
|3
|63
|126
|19.
|
defiableYT, Penguin Ѱ, Brycee.
|1
|64
|124
|20.
|
peeslayer6969, plyght_, Wulfrric.
|3
|65
|123
As per rules, the winner of each match will earn 14 points. The points are distributed to the top 25 teams in every match. As per Fortnite Tracker, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team coming second will earn $900, while the team coming third will earn $600. The competitive is further divided into divisions.
