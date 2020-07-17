PMWL 2020 Super Weekend Schedule For Week 1 Day 3 East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero is moving towards its first Super Weekend, starting Friday, July 17. The top 16 teams from the East and West Zones respectively will battle it out in a single-lobby format during the action-packed weekend. Here's the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend schedule along with the map order.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend schedule Week 1: East and West Zone

Week 1 of the Super Weekend will be played from July 17 to July 19. A total of 15 matches - five matches each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - will be played. Unlike the round-robin format of the league stage, the 16 teams in their respective zones will play together in each of the matches. Points of each Super Weekend will be cumulated towards the final league standings, which will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the World League Finals.

PMWL Week 1 Day 3: Friday, July 17, 2020

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Note: The map order is tentative.

PMWL Week 1 Day 4: Saturday, July 18, 2020

PMWL Week 1 Day 5: Sunday, July 19, 2020

The Super Weekend action will kick off at 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West Zone.

PMWL Super Weekend West Zone teams

Cloud9

Loops Esports

Tempo Storm

Team Unique

B4 Esports

FUTBOLIST

KoninaPower

Pittsburgh Knights

Nova Esports

Wildcard Gaming

Yalla Esports

Team Queso

DreamEaters

Alpha Legends

Team UMBRA

UDRKillers

PMWL Super Weekend East Zone teams

Orange Rock

Bigetron RA

BOX Gaming

NoChanceTeam

Valdus The Murder

Yoodo Gank

GXR Celtz

RRQ Athena

King of Gamers Club

MegaStars

SynerGE

TSM-Entity

Team Secret

TeamIND

T1

Reject Scarlet

PMWL Super Weekend live stream

Following Super Weekend Week 1, League Play Week 2 will start on Tuesday, July 21. PMWL 2020 Finals is scheduled for August 6 to August 9. Live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. Alternatively, the East Zone matches will also be streamed on PUBG MOBILE India YouTube and Facebook channels.

