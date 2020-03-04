Christian Yelich To Confirm Brewers Extension In $200 Million Plus Worth Deal: Reports

Christian Yelich's future at Milwaukee Brewers might be secured for a long time after news broke out on Tuesday suggesting Christian Yelich and the Brewers are close to agreeing in a massive $200 million extension. The Athletic reported that the Brewers have offered him a deal that is the highest the team has offered, beating Ryan Braun's five-year extension with a reported $105 million.

Christian Yelich, who has been with the Brewers since 2018, played 130 games last season and registered 489 At Bats, 100 runs and 44 home runs. One of the best outfielders in the league, the deal would place Christian Yelich among the top 20 players with the highest average annual value (AAV) at around $27 million. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($38 million) has the highest AAV while LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout follows at a reported $35.5 million.

MLB news: Christian Yelich net worth after massive extension

Multiple outlets have since broken down the numbers of his massive extension. According to MLB.com, the extension would add seven years and around $190 million to the two guaranteed years left on Christian Yelich’s current contract. This means Brewers could secure the future of the 28-year-old through the 2028 MLB season, owing him up to $215 million over the last nine years.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Christian Yelich and Brewers could make an official announcement as early as Friday if both parties can finalise the agreement.

Christian Yelich: Brewers career by the numbers

Since joining Milwaukee ahead of the 2018 season, Yelich has established himself as one the best players in the National League (NL). A two-time MLB All-Star, the 28-year-old won the National League MVP in 2018 as he helped his side make it to the NL Championship Series.

Christian Yelich has racked 139 home runs, 500 runs Batted In (RBI) and has a batting average of .301 batting.

Brewers: 2020 MLB season

Milwaukee Brewers have enjoyed an indifferent spring season going 6-3 (win-loss) so far. After a 9-0 hammering by the San Diego Padres, Brewers will look to bounce back when they face Chicago White Sox next on Wednesday night (Thursday IST)

