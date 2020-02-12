2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Brewers' Christian Yelich Tops Charts For 2020 MLB Season

eThe MLB 2020 season is just around the corner and the scrap for the best MLB fantasy team has already begun. The MLB offseason saw blockbuster trade deals, making the upcoming season exciting for fantasy players around the globe. Gerrit Cole swapped Houston Astros for New York Yankees while Mookie Betts and David Price left Boston Red Sox for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the new season garnering so much interest, MLB has released the list of the top 800 players in the 2020 fantasy baseball rankings.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Christian Yelich, Gerrit Cole and others

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Christian Yelich ranked No. 1

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich takes the Numero Uno spot, edging out Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and LA Angeles' Mike Trout. Christian Yelich, who has been with the Brewers since 2013, played 130 games last season and registered 489 At Bats, 100 runs and 44 home runs. His MLB 2020 projected stats suggest 570 At Bats, 112 runs and a slightly lower 36 home runs. Christian Yelich beats out the competition thanks to his high batting average (.329 last season) and power as an outfielder.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout (both outfielders) follow Christian Yelich with projected 37 and 44 home runs respectively. LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (outfielder) and Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado (batter) complete the top five players list in the 2020 fantasy baseball rankings.

Mookie Betts comes in at No. 6 as the outfielder is expected to slot right in at his new side Dodgers.

Surprisingly, Yankees new starting pitcher Gerrit Cole comes in at No. 7, despite the 29-year-old enjoying a stellar season with Astros last time out. Cole is still the highest-ranked pitcher after registering his career lowest earned run average (ERA) last season at 2.50. This season, the Yankees star is expected to hover around the 3.20 mark.

Astros batter Alex Bregman, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander complete the top 10.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 100 revealed

The 2020 MLB season will commence on March 26.

