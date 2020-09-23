Colby Covington Takes Jibe At LeBron James' Mother With Delonte West Remark

UFC Welterweight fighter Colby Covington may have gotten too personal in his war of words with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Covington intentionally picked a fight with the Lakers star after publicly branding him a "spineless coward" for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward”



pic.twitter.com/EIp0LbXG0i — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 20, 2020

Also Read | Colby Covington Calls LeBron James Coward, Says He "won't Even Last Ten Seconds" With Him

LeBron on Covington's "spineless coward" remark

LeBron James was quick to fire back at Covington with a jibe of his own. After Lakers secured a 2-0 lead over Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, LeBron told reporters, "Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants." While the 35-year-old did not particularly call out Covington, it was pretty evident that his harsh criticism was directed at the UFC fighter.

On Monday, Colby Covington took further shots at LeBron James, calling him "coward" and claiming the Lakers star "won't even last 10 seconds with him." It was, however, what Covington wrote next that might be more controversial. The 32-year-old took a subtle jibe at LeBron's mother, Gloria James, by mentioning Delonte West in his tweet. The UFC fighter wrote if LeBron had the ability to kick someone's a**, he would have done so with Delonte West.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James RIPS Colby Covington For "spineless Coward" Jibe aimed At Lakers Star

Former teammates at Cleveland Cavaliers, Delonte West was embroiled in a major controversy in 2010 as he was alleged to have an affair with LeBron's mother. Several reports indicated the rumours of West being in a relationship with Gloria James were indeed true and it could be the reason behind some heat between LeBron and Delonte.

2010 was also the year Cleveland Cavaliers exploded in the NBA postseason, exiting the playoffs after a 4-2 loss to Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The result came as a massive shock, especially considering the Cavs entered the playoffs with the best win-loss record that season (61-21).

Also Read | Colby Covington Calls LeBron James "spineless Coward", Slams BLM Movement

Since leaving the Cavs in 2010, Delonte West failed to really nail down a regular role in the NBA, eventually exiting the league after struggling with mental health problems and drug addiction. Earlier this year, West made headlines after footage of him being beaten on a Washington, DC freeway surfaced on the internet.

As for the feud between Colby Covington and LeBron James, the latter is yet to respond to the most recent jibe from the UFC fighter. LeBron and the Lakers failed to go 3-0 in the Western Conference finals after they were pulled back by a resilient Nuggets on Tuesday. Denver scored a 114-106 win to keep the hopes of reaching their NBA finals alive.

Also Read | Murray, Nuggets Hang On To Win, Cut Lakers' Lead To 2-1

(Image Credits: Lakers, UFC Twitter)