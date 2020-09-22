Colby Covington Calls LeBron James Coward, Says He "won't Even Last Ten Seconds" With Him

UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington appears to have no plans to end his war of words with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. After LeBron fired back at Covington's "spineless coward" jibe with his "sh*t in the pants" comment, the 32-year fighter responded with another jibe, this time claiming that the Lakers star "won't even last 10 seconds" with him.

LeBron vs Covington? Athletes continue to trade verbal shots

After dominating former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178, Covington went on an unprovoked rant where he slammed presidential candidate Joe Biden, took swipes at the BLM movement and even at the athletes that supported the movement. "(First responders) keep this world safe, not these woke athletes, man,” Covington said in a post-fight interview. “I’m sick of these woke athletes, these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward”



LeBron James was quick to fire back on Monday after Lakers secured a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. While LeBron did not namedrop the UFC fighter, it was pretty evident that his harsh words were directed at the 32-year-old. "Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants," LeBron said during Monday's post-game press conference.

This time, taking the fight to the Lakers superstar, Colby Covington posted a tweet on Monday night, laughing at the fans that believed "LeBron James could last 10 seconds with him." Covington openly called LeBron a "coward" and claimed if the NBA star had the ability to "kick a**", he would have helped his former teammate, Delonte West, with his substance addiction.

West played with LeBron at the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2008 and 2010. After leaving the Cavs, West failed to establish himself as an NBA regular, eventually playing in the CBA. Earlier this year, West made headlines after footage of him being beaten on a Washington, DC freeway surfaced on the internet.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Colby Covington and LeBron James frequently made headlines for their contrasting views on the Black Lives Matter movement. On the one hand, LeBron has been a vocal supporter of the BLM movement, using his social media platform to raise awareness about the injustices faced by the African-American community in the United States. On the other hand, Covington, a Donald Trump supporter, has publicly stated that the BLM movement is a "sham", saying it is a movement that allows criminal to walk free. Covington even branded Tyron Woodley a "communist" for supporting such criminals.

