LeBron James RIPS Colby Covington For "spineless Coward" Jibe aimed At Lakers Star

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James fired back at UFC star Colby Covington after the LA Lakers prevailed 105-103 against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the series and although LeBron James played a pivotal role in helping his team to victory, the 35-year-old also grabbed headlines for calling out UFC fighter Colby Covington. James responded to Covington's 'spineless coward' jibe by stating that Colby would probably "s*** his pants when it comes to making crunch decisions, 10 times out of 10".

Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after UFC Fight Night win over Tyron Woodley

After his UFC Fight Night Main Event win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday, avid Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington delivered quite the speech. In his post-fight interview, the 32-year-old former interim UFC welterweight champion fired shots at NBA superstar LeBron James, who has been quite vocal with his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign. Covington, who has a professional MMA record of 16-2, referred to LeBron as a “spineless coward”.

In an unprovoked rant, Covington said: "I dedicate this victory to the frontline workers all across the country who are working tirelessly during this pandemic. The USA would be nothing without you guys, I'm just sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James". Colby also received a celebratory phone call from President Donald Trump himself and took the call on speakerphone during a live session with ESPN. Just over 24 hours later, LeBron responded to Covington, ripping the UFC star and stated that Covington would fail to back his talk in crunch situations.

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

LeBron James post-game interview: LeBron James responds to Covington after Lakers' Game 2 win vs Nuggets

After racking up 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists vs the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, LeBron James hit back at Colby Covington in his post-game interview. Although the Lakers star didn't mention Colby by name, it was clear that he was referring to the UFC star's comments. James, who has always been outspoken and criticized Trump for his antics bluntly stated, "Anybody, can talk trash from the outside but when it comes to the real crunch decisions, 10 out of 10 times, they s*** their pants."

And he may be trolling. This may be “what he does”. And that’s fine, but keep that heel shit in yo sport. I hope you see it Lebron and I hope it pushes you to win the championship and put your face EEEEEVVVEERRRYYYWWWWHHHHEEERRRREEEE!!!! Remind him everyday. Maybe he can wake up https://t.co/hxi8jPAh9k — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Son of rapper Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr, was also left fuming with Colby's disrespectful comments towards LeBron James. In a series of tweets, O'Shea expressed his anger towards Colby and accused the UFC fighter of spreading hate and injustice among the African-American community.

Image Credits - Colby Covington Instagram / AP