Conor McGregor Hails UFC 246 As The Highest-selling PPV Of 2020, Team Masvidal Bite Back

It’s not very often that UFC releases the actual PPV numbers of their events. However, sometimes few numbers go viral, which take the MMA community by storm. Recently, the same thing happened when UFC megastar Conor McGregor released the numbers of UFC 246, which he headlined with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor shared a letter from UFC's parent company Zuffa LLC, claiming that UFC 246 was the highest drawing PPV of 2020.

The letter reveals that UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy managed 1.35 million PPV buys, which is way more than the amount reported earlier. If Conor McGregor’s claims are correct, then UFC 246 has broken the record of UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal, to become the most profitable PPV of the year. According to reports, Usman vs Masvidal also made around 1.3 million, losing to UFC 246 by just a few numbers.

Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible!

I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone.

Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night. #No1 pic.twitter.com/Xvh76Gki3U — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2020

100% offence. 100% defence.

Highest PPV. Highest gate.

Fastest Main Event KO of the year.

2020. 40 seconds.

Roll on 2021! #McGregorSportsAndEntertainment pic.twitter.com/C0ueay2R7p — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2020

Jorge Masvidal’s manager disagrees with Conor McGregor

A few hours after Conor McGregor made these claims, Jorge Masvidal’s manager Abraham Kawa took to Twitter and shot down his assertion. Abraham Kawa claimed that his client’s main event title fight with Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 was actually the top draw of 2020. Though the manager didn’t show any paperwork to support his claims, he revealed that his team have the PPV numbers and are looking into it.

Jorge had 1.3 million ppv in his fight. — Cal (@DiceMma12) December 21, 2020

I don't think Jorge would like that. We don't dim another man's light to make ourselves shine brighter. He knows as we do — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) December 21, 2020

Abraham Kawa then wished McGregor good luck for his upcoming bout with Dustin Poirier which is set to take place in January 2021. The two superstars will collide in the main event of UFC 257, which is expected to be another major draw for UFC. This will be McGregor’s first fight in months, considering he announced his retirement after defeating Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants to continue fighting and wants his hands on the lightweight title once again. While Dana White has announced that McGregor vs Poirier 2 will not be for the interim title, the winner of the bout will be a major candidate to get a title shot, which is currently in the hands of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

