UFC Drops Spectacular Trailer For Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier Bout: “Ready For War”

Shortly after the conclusion of UFC 256, the mega MMA promotion dropped the first trailer of UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2. Following months of rumours, it is now official that Conor McGregor will make his much-awaited return to fight arch-rival Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257, which is expected to be a huge PPV seller, considering the popularity of the fighters involved. The trailer centres around the pair’s first matchup before showing McGregor's insane rise and a huge fan following.

McGregor and Poirier first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014 which Conor McGregor won by a first-round technical knockout. Dustin Poirier was also featured on the trailer, calming that he is in a completely different mindset going into the bout. Earlier, while adding to the same, The Diamond told MMA Junkie that he lost the first bout because he was inexperienced and was very emotional. He said at UFC 257 that he would try to “outsmart” Conor McGregor in his own game.

“I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy,” he added.

Since their 2014 bout, both fighters have seen success in the lightweight division. While Dustin Poirier got his hands on the interim strap, McGregor claimed the undisputed lightweight title. Not just that, McGregor went on to fight Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, becoming a megastar, with only two appearances in the last four years.

These include his 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his victory against Donald Cerrone in January 2020. Meanwhile, Poirier has established himself as a top fighter, having lost only two of his last 13 contests. In his last outing, The Diamond defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 48–46) in an insane bout on June 2020.

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier trailer- Announced bouts

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz

Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs Antônio Carlos Júnior

Lightweight bout: Ottman Azaitar vs Matt Frevola

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bantamweight bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov

Flyweight bout: Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Hakeem Dawodu

Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Marcin Prachnio

Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs Marina Rodriguez

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube