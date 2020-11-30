Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Denying Him Employment, Pairs It With Workout Montage

While Colin Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since 2016, the quarterback has reminded everyone that he is ready to play. His tweet comes as the NFL season continues and multiple quarterbacks have been sidelined by injuries. Kaepernick, who has been focused on advocating social justice, uploaded a short video montage on his account, where he works out and trains with Eric Reid – another free agent.

Colin Kaepernick calls out NFL on Twitter, says he continues to work hard

1,363 days of being denied employment.

Still putting in work with @E_Reid35

Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady#StopRunning pic.twitter.com/iMeJ03IRuB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 23, 2020

"1,363 days of being denied employment," Kaepernick wrote, adding that he continues working with Eric Reid. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback added that he has been "going hard" for five days a week, adding the hashtags "Still Ready" and "Stop Running". While he wanted teams to see how well he's been training, Kaepernick directly called out NFL, who have apparently been denying him employment.

With the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum, people have begun speaking for Kaepernick, who has been denied a chance of playing following his controversial protests earlier. He began kneeling during national anthems before the game – peacefully standing up against police brutality, racism and inequality.

Though most are just speculation, his strong social stand was blamed for teams avoiding him, considering Kaepernick a problematic option. Now, supporters have even pointed out that players with less experience have also been signed as backups over the former 49ers star. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has only recently admitted his mistake, agreeing with Kaepernick and his protests.

Colin Kaepernick unemployed: Does Colin Kaepernick have a job?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would support and encourages a team to sign Colin Kaepernick. (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ll2RBiRUOG — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

The video Kaepernick shared includes certain drills he performed, along with practices out on the field. As teams need a more efficient quarterback, Kaepernick's video focuses on his strength and skills. As of now, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have lost quarterbacks due to injury. On the other hand, Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow is also out with a knee injury which has sidelined him for the remaining season.

The 49ers themselves are tending to Jimmy Garoppolo's injuries, while Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) has been out since some time. Reports also point out that certain teams have struggled, both with their choices and COVID-19 issues. With Kaepernick on board, some teams could make a significant impact.

Colin Kaepernick NFL stats

The 33-year-old has played six seasons with the NFL, all with the 49ers. He has rushed for 2,300 years, completing 12,271 passing yards. He played 69 regular-season games and has registered 72 touchdowns for 30 interceptions.

(Image credits: AP)