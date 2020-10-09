Colin Kaepernick Pens New Essay, Calls For Abolition Of “police And Prisons” Across USA

Colin Kaepernick has proven once again that he will always stand up against social injustice, racism and police brutality in America. The free-agent NFL quarterback published an essay this week where he asked for the abolition of police. In the now-viral piece, Colin Kaepernick also reminisced the time he protested against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Under the subheading title “F**k Reform," Colin Kaepernick wrote that “the focus on individual punishment will never alter the outcome of a system rooted in Black death”. He then tackled prisons, incarceration and policing by calling for the abolition of law enforcement while claiming that he’s “hopeful” people can build a future that “imagines” justice differently. He added that he wants to live in a society which prioritises in “harm reduction, redemption, and public well-being” to create a more humane world.

Abolition of police and prison: Colin Kaepernick thinks the US is rooted in white supremacy

In the later parts, while remembering the deaths of several Black people, including Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Kathyrn Johnston, Colin Kaepernick labelled police actions as "acts of terror". He later made another bold statement targetting the law enforcement, claiming that that US is rooted in “white supremacy and anti-Blackness”. He then added that the only way to get rid of white supremacy is to abolish the police.

Abolition of police and prison: Colin Kaepernick remembers his 2016 kneel

Colin Kaepernick then remembered his 2016 kneel and stated that police brutality was one of the things why he decided not to stand during the national anthem. The former 49ers quarterback called for police abolishment after the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case didn't indict any police officer in her killing. According to various reports, Breonna Taylor was shot in her Louisville apartment in March 2020 by police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

“By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness and others,” Colin Kaepernick added.

Here’s the thread of all Colin Kaepernick’s essays

Thread/



ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: The Movement For a Future Without Policing & Prisons



The collection of 30 essays will be posted below over the course of the next 4 weeks. #AbolitionForThePeople https://t.co/jccRsxqLhT — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 6, 2020

Image Source: Colin Kaepernick/ Instagram