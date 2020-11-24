Colin Kaepernick Trains With Fellow Free Agent Eric Reid As Wait For NFL Return Continues

Colin Kaepernick has raised his hands reminding everyone of his talents on the pitch after a flurry of quarterbacks getting injured during the ongoing NFL season. The 33-year-old last played in the league in 2016 and has been in the news for his off-field activities as he continues to lead protests against police brutality in the United States. The former San Francisco 49ers star has remained adamant that he is ready to play as he continues to train in a bid to keep himself fit.

Kaepernick Bengals rumours: Ex-49ers star trains with Eric Reid as NFL return rumours intensify

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he took the knee during the national anthem to protest structural and racial inequalities. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old shared a video of him training with former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who also has been a free agent since 2019. In the video montage, Kaepernick can be seen performing running drills and practicing on the field as it highlights his arm strength and awareness in the pocket. The former 49ers star wrote that it was 1,363 days since he has been denied employment, despite NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell having admitted to not dealing with his issue earlier.

1,363 days of being denied employment.

Still putting in work with @E_Reid35

Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady#StopRunning pic.twitter.com/iMeJ03IRuB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 23, 2020

Will Kaepernick get signed? Kaepernick Bengals rumours intensity after workout post

After No.1 Draft pick Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, the Cincinnati Bengals have been linked with a switch for Colin Kaepernick. However, the rumours have yet failed to materialise and the Bengals are likely to start on Thursday with untested backup QB Ryan Finley. While the 33-year-old's workout post will draw the attention of the NFL fans, the teams are likely to maintain their stance and opt against handing the former 49ers man an opportunity. As NBC's Mike Florio puts it, the ship has simply passed for Colin's NFL return.

Kaepernick NFL stats

Colin Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL, all for the San Francisco 49ers. He played 69 games in the regular season, registering 72 touchdowns for 30 interceptions. Known as a potent rusher, he has rushed for 2,300 yards and has completed 12,271 passing yards. The 33-year-old, despite his four-season absence, holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, with 181 yards against the Green Bay Packers. He also holds the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single postseason.

