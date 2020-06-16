Colin Kaepernick NFL Return: Teams Who Can Sign Ex-49ers QB; Jaguars, Patriots Or Titans?

In the wake of the ongoing protests in the US against racism, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears to have redeemed himself with his movement to end racial injustice. Back in 2016, when Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, he cut a polarising figure among his NFL peers. His movement eventually led to his NFL exit the following year. However, with support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement at an all-time high, it seems a 'Colin Kaepernick NFL return' is imminent, especially after commissioner Roger Goodell openly endorsed his return to the league.

With most NFL franchises stocked with quarterbacks, it remains to be seen if and when one of the 32 teams gamble with the possibility of signing Kaepernick. Here are some teams who could possibly benefit from Colin Kaepernick in their ranks.

New England Patriots: Kaepernick to Patriots?

Earlier this year, Patriots parted ways with their long-term quarterback, legend and leader, Tom Brady. The 42-year-old entered free agency for the first time in his career and opted to play the final part of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The idea of 'Kaepernick to Patriots' has often been put forth by the media, where the 32-year-old can act as the perfect stop-gap for Bill Belichick before he finds his next young talent to lead the franchise ahead. However, considering Belichick's no-nonsense approach when it comes to football, a Colin Kaepernick NFL return with Patriots might just out of bounds. Also, the Patriots will most likely move ahead with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback in the upcoming season.

The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 9, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars are mentioned as one of the franchises closely monitoring Colin Kaepernick's current situation. The 2019 NFL Draft's 178th overall pick, Gardner Minshew played 14 games for the Jaguars and complete 21 touchdowns for six interceptions. Colin Kaepernick will most likely be an upgrade over Minshew. In addition, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan previously stated he would be interested in signing Kaepernick as a free agent. Although Khan expressed his interest in acquiring the former 49ers man in 2017, with the current situation, the Florida-based side can look at Colin Kaepernick as a serious target.

Tenessee Titans

The team which has heavily linked to Colin Kaepernick in the past few weeks is the team that caused an upset when they eliminated Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs last season. According to reports, the Titans are one of the few teams strongly interested in the quarterback. The Titans do not have a natural backup to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. With Tannehill among one of the many NFL stars supporting the ongoing protests in the country, head coach Mike Vrabel could look to bring the man who instigated the movement back in 2016. Per reports, a Colin Kaepernick NFL return with the Titans appears to be the best possible outcome for both parties.

"Black lives matter. We should all agree on that." pic.twitter.com/2o2czJe3Ag — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 11, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins are other NFL franchises credited with an interest in Colin Kaepernick. As of now, 'Is Colin Kaepernick getting signed by an NFL team?' is more of a speculation than a definite question. What is certain, however, is that the league could benefit hugely from the quarterback's return.

