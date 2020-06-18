Colin Kaepernick NFL Return With Chargers A 'serious Possibility': Reports

A 'Colin Kaepernick NFL return' appears to be firmly in the cards for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has been away from the NFL since 2017. Per the latest reports, a number for NFL teams are seriously considering Colin Kaepernick as a target ahead of the 2020 season. The 32-year-old has been looked as a potential back-up or a stop-gap solution for the teams already having a young quarterback in their roster.

Colin Kaepernick NFL return: Kaepernick to Chargers?

Los Angeles Chargers have been touted as one of the teams monitoring Kaepernick's situation. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn recently admitted that he is aware of the rumours. Hopkins said he is not ruling out a 'Kaepernick to Chargers' move already and that the organisation may look to bring him back to the league if a situation arises. During the team's recent media session, Anthony Lynn told reporters that a 'Kaepernick to Chargers' move is possible since the former 49ers man "fits the style of quarterback for the system" under offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. However, Lynn noted the Chargers are yet to reach out to Kaepernick's camp about a potential move.

From NFL Now: With #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn's comments as a jumping off point, it's worth noting that there appears to be more interest in Colin Kaepernick than there has been in a pretty long time. pic.twitter.com/wkqOUBzKIa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2020

According to reports surrounding the 'Colin Kaepernick NFL return' rumours, Los Angeles Chargers are looking at Kaepernick as the perfect veteran backup to Justin Herbert. The 22-year-old was drafted by the franchise at the 2020 draft as the No.6 overall pick. If Kaepernick to Chargers does materialise he be the franchise's third-choice quarterback behind Herbert and Tyrod Taylor (30). If he regains his form, Kaepernick could potentially play second fiddle to Justin Herbert.

More from Lynn. He says he’s on a “workout list”, FWIW>



“We haven’t made plans to work Kaep out.”



“We haven’t reached out." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 17, 2020

Colin Kaepernick NFL return: Kaepernick Eagles, Titans rumours

Tennesee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have also been credited with an interest in Colin Kaepernick. Eagles' VP Pete Caroll recently admitted that he regrets missing out on the quarterback in 2017. Head coach Doug Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP that his side might consider adding Kaepernick to the roster as a backup to starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Chargers are one team NFL execs I've spoken to identified as a good fit for Colin Kaepernick because of the playaction dynamic and the ability to give Justin Herbert a true redshirt year with Kaepernick as a backup. Titans also mentioned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 17, 2020

Colin Kaepernick left the NFL in 2017 after he was heavily criticised for his protests during the national anthem in the 2016 season. Amid the recent protests in the country against the death of George Floyd, Roger Goodell told ESPN that he would "encourage" teams to give Kaepernick an opportunity. A 'Colin Kaepernick NFL return' was also recently endorsed by the US President Donald Trump.

