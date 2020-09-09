Colin Kaepernick Back On Madden 21, Named Top-rated Free Agent With Overall Rating Of 81

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be making his return to NFL Madden after a three-year gap. Despite entering the 2020 season without a team, Kaepernick will be gracing NFL's leading simulation title as a free agent. The quarterback is the top-rated free agent in Madden 21, earning a rating of 81.

Madden NFL 21 made the announcement on Tuesday: "Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-calibre quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes."

Also Read | Now That NFL Supports Colin Kaepernick's Fight, What's Next

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He left the 49ers' after the backlash he received for his 'Take a Knee' movement against racial injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick's protest has been a go-to for athletes this year, looking to show their support for the global Black Lives Matter movement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell himself admitted via a video message that the NFL was wrong in not listening to Kaepernick and other players about racism. Goodell also said he is encouraging teams to offer a contract to the quarterback. Despite being linked to various teams, he remains a free agent.

Also Read | EA Sports Adds Kaepernick To Latest Version Of Madden 21

Latest Colin Kaepernick Madden rating takes fans by surprise

While Colin Kaepernick's addition to Madden 21 is exciting news for fans of the franchise, his 81 rating has taken most fans by surprise. His rating in the game is higher than 17 starters in the 2020 season, most notably Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (80), Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (79), Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (78) and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (78). The 32-year-old also beats out 2020 NFL Draft No 1 pick, Joe Burrows (76).

"Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now. We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere," the statement from Madden.

Gamers will be able to add Colin Kaepernick to their roster in the regular Franchise Mode. This is also where Kaepernick will perform his signature celebration, where he will celebrate a touchdown pass with his fist raised high in support of the anti-racism movement. The quarterback will also be available in Play Now and In The Yard modes.

Madden 21 was released on August 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on the next-gen consoles - PS 5 and Xbox Series X - when they officially hit the shelves.

Also Read | LeBron James Thanks 'generational Athlete' Colin Kaepernick For Protest Stance

Also Read | Madden 21 Sales Suffers Huge Blow, Fans Take To Twitter To Express Disappointment

(Image Credits: AP)