LeBron James Thanks 'generational Athlete' Colin Kaepernick For Protest Stance

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been at the forefront of the NBA playoffs boycott after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The NBA playoffs boycott saw four games scheduled on August 26 postponed, including Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game vs the Orlando Magic. LeBron James is believed to have been one of the catalysts for the boycott and thanked former NFL star Colin Kaepernick for his efforts in amplifying the voices of athletes.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest: LeBron James thanks ex-NFL star after NBA playoffs boycott

Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest has taken centre stage amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, with calls for racial and social equality growing across the globe. The former NFL star took the knee during the national anthem in 2016 protesting against police brutality which eventually brought the curtains down on his career. The Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest has been a go-to for players across the globe, kneeling before every game to show solidarity and fight against injustice. LeBron James, who has been at the forefront of the NBA's stance against racial inequality told ESPN that athletes across the globe understand what the former San Francisco 49ers star stood for. The Lakers star thanked Kaepernick for falling on the sword for the betterment of everyone and termed him as a 'generational athlete'.

After the NBA playoffs boycott, over 100 employees went on strike on Friday, supporting NBA and WNBA players in their fight against racial and social injustice. In a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the employees wrote that they believe the NBA, its leadership and the Board of Governors unequivocally have the leverage to directly address and combat police brutality and systemic racism in the US. Their letter also acknowledged the work the NBA has done previously and said that they believe the leadership needs to be proactive and stop relying heavily on players.

LeBron James boycott: Colin Kaepernick thanks Lakers star for staying true, writes heartfelt note

In a note revealed by LeBron James on Instagram, Colin Kaepernick sent him a heartfelt note thanking him for his support to the cause. The former 49ers QB wrote that the Lakers star showed him solidarity and it is love that keeps them moving forward. Colin Kaepernick wrote that he began protesting against inequality four years ago, seeking justice and answers. The former NFL star thanked LeBron James for staying true. James further appreciated his support and said that he will be always standing and kneeling next to him.

Colin Kaepernick's note to LeBron James and Bron's response. pic.twitter.com/14xxv5xDL4 — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) August 29, 2020

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram, AP)