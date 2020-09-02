Madden 21 Sales Suffers Huge Blow, Fans Take To Twitter To Express Disappointment

Madden NFL has always been a money producing franchise for EA Sports, but things seemed to have changed this time around. The NFL sports game Madden 21 has taken a huge hit as fans haven’t accepted the new addition to the franchise gracefully. Madden 21 sales have suffered a bump as the fans and players of the game are completely disappointed by the final product provided to them by EA.

Madden 21 sales drop

EA Sports has never suffered an issue with the sales of the Madden NFL franchise as it almost tops the sales in their launch month and also have a good holiday season too, but this time the Madden 21 sales numbers did take a significant drop. Fans and players are utterly disappointed with the game released by EA as they feel that the quality of Madden games has dropped visibly and doesn’t provide justice to what the players need from an NFL game. The fans feel that EA does not deserve the exclusive rights to the game or the players.

#NFLdropEA trends on social media

#NFLdropEA is on the Global trending list on Twitter right now as fans are being extremely vocal on social media while sharing their disappointment about the game. Fans, players, and critics are sharing gameplay videos, gifs and screenshots consisting of bugs and technical issues from Madden 21 and other previous editions of Madden and are asking NFL to drop EA.

The people do not want EA to hold exclusive rights for the NFL players and the game anymore. Sadly for the fans, this isn’t going to be a possibility in the near future as EA just this year signed a 5-year contract with NFL taking exclusive rights from 2021 to 2026 for 1.5 billion dollars, 1 billion to the league, and 500 million to the players respectively.

I hope the @NFL will one day demand a better product from EA. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) August 30, 2020

I agree that the NFL needs to drop EA. If 2K had the rights to produce NFL simulation games, things would be so different. NFL 2K5 is still one of the best football games to date. Allowing EA to have a monopoly on NFL simulation games is criminal. They don't care. #NFLdropEA — AviatorGaming (@AviatorGaming) August 30, 2020

Madden 21 review-bombed

Trending on Twitter isn’t the only way the fans and players are making their concerns visible. Fans, critics, and players are also taking the battle to Metacritic too. The game has 65 Metascore and 0.4 out of 10 user score on Metacritic.

The fact that this is not only the lowest rating in Madden history, but the lowest rating in Metacritic history really shows something…#NFLdropEA pic.twitter.com/rsBr9X6qaq — Connor (@Ginga00Ninja) August 30, 2020

It is not known yet if the harsh reviews or the global trend will issue any official comment by EA, but fans are not going to leave this alone anytime soon and keep fighting for justice for their beloved game.

Promo image source: Adam rank twitter handle