Colin Kaepernick Net Worth, Kneeling Protests And Reason Behind The End Of His NFL Career

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality in 2016 gained momentum a total of four years later, after the brutal death of George Floyd. The image of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality in the United States in 2016 has been a regularly circulated on social media after the tragic murder of George Floyd. Many stars including LeBron James have cited the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest in wake of Floyd's death. Here's a look at the Colin Kaepernick net worth, the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest, and the Colin Kaepernick NFL career.

Colin Kaepernick net worth and salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Colin Kaepernick net worth figure currently stands at an estimated $20 million. During his time with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016, the quarterback earned roughly around $43 million in salary. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kaepernick raked in an estimated amount of $14.3 million in his final season with the 49ers. Kaepernick signed a deal with Nike in September 2018, which will see him having his own apparel line with the company as well. While the Nike deal has boosted the Colin Kaepernick net worth, his football hiatus has massively affected it from soaring.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Colin Kaepernick net worth: The Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest

In the San Francisco 49ers' third preseason game in 2016, quarterback Colin Kaepernick was noticed kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as opposed to the tradition of standing. In the post-game interview, the quarterback said that he not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses minorities. Kaepernick added that he could not be selfish and think about his NFL career as the issue was more important than football. The former 49ers star's protests started after a series of African-American murders, which lead to the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time of the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest, he said that he will continue processing until the flag represents what it is supposed to.

Colin Kaepernick net worth: Colin Kaepernick NFL career

Colin Kaepernick set multiple school and college records during his time at the University of Nevada, Reno, and was subsequently picked by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his second season, the quarterback led his team to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994. Over the next three seasons, Kaepernick lost and won back his starting job, with the 49ers missing the playoffs for three years in succession.

The University of Nevada alumnus was subsequently released by the 49ers after the end of the 2016 NFL season. The Colin Kaepernick NFL career came to an abrupt end after 2016. Since then, the quarterback has been a free agent. Interestingly, Kaepernick had a workout late last year. However, the trend from 2017 continued and no franchise opted to bring in the former 49ers starter.

