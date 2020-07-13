Complaints Of Fraud & Kickback In Karate Filed With Ministry & IOA

Complaints of serious nature of fraudulence and offering kickbacks have been filed with the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association against derecognized Karate Association of India's suspended vice president Bharat Sharma and his associates.

The complaint is of offering a kickback to World Body's president and selling of Karate norms/belts at exorbitant prices.

In a letter to the Ministry & IOA, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Yogesh Kalra, General Secretary, Haryana Sports Karate Association, alleged, "Master fraud of Karate in India Bharat Sharma has now got a new Company registered under the name of Karate India (KIO) this year in the month of March 2020 and also made two of his school friends as its directors, his school friends do not have any connection with karate. He is now telling all to leave Karate Association of India and join KIO. He is telling everyone that he will get recognition from the World Karate Federation with the help of Mr Espinos who is the President of the World Karate Federation."

According to him, "Espinos has asked for $500,000/- in cash for granting recognition and he has agreed to pay this kickback to Espinos for getting smooth and quick recognition."

Kalra further alleged in his letter that Sharma paid Espinos $100,000/- in cash for derecognition of Karate Association of India. He has arrived at a settlement with someone who claims to be very important and influential in IOA for its recognition and a deal has been reached for Rs.50 lacs to get IOA recognition and also that influential person has assured to assist in getting Sports Ministry's recognition."

In a strong allegation, Kalra claimed: "Sharma has been selling approximately 3,00,000 Karate Belts every year to Karatekas/Karate Students and the sale price varies from Rs.2500 to Rs.25,000 per belt depending on the colour of the belt, with an average price per belt of Rs.10,000 for approximately 300,000 plus belts sold every year in various colours. He collects almost Rs.30.00 crores in cash by way of sale of belts every year, spends Rs.15.00 crores approx.on International Federation, his agents, the Executive Board of Karate and few people who matter in IOA etc."

