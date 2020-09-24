Conor McGregor Looks Like Old Self In Latest IG Post, UFC Fans Label It 'vintage Look'

Just months after announcing his retirement, Conor McGregor once again teased his return as he was seen showing off his new shaved head look – a look he used to don right before his major fights. The former UFC double champion first introduced the buzz cut in 2016 where he went up against Nate Diaz for the first time. Even though he lost via submission in the second round, he avenged his defeat five months later at UFC 202. The buzz returned a year later when The Notorious One made his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in the Money Fight.

Conor McGregor posed with his fresh trim in the gym while wearing some expensive workout gear. He added another picture to his Instagram stories where he can be seen showing off his stacked weight bench, ready for a massive press session. The pictures went viral within hours, with many claiming that the former UFC champion is training to make an explosive return. "He’s back with a vengeance," added a fan. "Bald Conor is the highest level of MMA fighter we've ever seen. Only a matter of time until he's back," wrote another.

Conor McGregor’s last octagon appearance was at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport for the third time, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. However, fans believe that The Notorious One could soon return and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje.

Will Conor McGregor fight again? Dana White confirms Conor McGregor’s return

A couple of days ago, while speaking to ESPN, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor might be making his return in 2021. However, White made it clear that The Notorious One would not be returning to fight, but would return for some “fun things”. Later, Conor McGregor’s agent Audie Attar confirmed Dana White comments, stating that the two parties are indeed in contact. Though it is yet to be revealed what Conor McGregor will do, fans speculate The Notorious One could give commentary a shot.

"We had some very interesting talks with the UFC recently. We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future," Attar told ESPN.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram