Conor McGregor To Make UFC Return In 2021? Dana White Confirms Talks With Superstar

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he held talks with Conor McGregor over a 2021 comeback. The Notorious has been in and out of the rumour mill with several reports suggesting McGregor would be back in the octagon despite the 32-year-old announcing his retirement this year. With this being his third retirement in four years, UFC fans are certain they have not seen the last of the Irish MMA star in the promotion.

Conor McGregor UFC return in 2021?

On Thursday, Dana White had given the biggest hint of the same since McGregor announced his retirement. White said UFC has held talks with McGregor and that they are "working on some fine stuff" for 2021. While White maintained that does not necessarily mean The Notorious is eyeing a return next year, he still should be back in UFC next year.

"We're working on some fun stuff for Conor for the start of next year," Dana White told ESPN. "He should be back next year. I'm not saying he's coming back to fight guaranteed but we're talking right now about some stuff."

Also Read | Conor McGregor Flaunts His Shredded Physique In Corsica As UFC Return Rumours Intensify

Conor McGregor last stepped inside the octagon in January this year when he knocked out Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within 40 seconds. His win against Cerrone was the first fight since he dropped the UFC Lightweight Championship to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2018.

Since his retirement announcement in June 2020, McGregor has frequently made the headlines with reports suggesting a potential UFC return. Most recently, he himself stirred the rumour mill after his 'Line Them Up' comment appeared to be a challenge for the Diaz brothers - Nate and Nick Diaz. Rumours have also indicated Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is interested in a rematch with McGregor, having beaten him in the boxing ring in 2017.

Also Read | Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor's Sexual Assault Allegation: 'S**t Happens'

Currently, Conor McGregor is embroiled in controversy after he was taken into custody by French police over allegations of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition. McGregor, who was in Calvi for the charity water sport race, reportedly got himself involved in some bad behaviour while he was drunk in a bar. Some reports suggest he flashed his private parts to a young married woman at the bar.

French police raiding Conor McGregor's £3 million holiday yacht over the weekend.



Local media outlet France 3 Corse said: "According to a witness, McGregor allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets." pic.twitter.com/uEKceQiKsS — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) September 14, 2020

McGregor was taken into custody where he was interviewed by a magistrate and judicial police. The 32-year-old also underwent several tests to determine the results of which will decide if official charges are to be filed against him. He was released after spending just over a day in custody.

McGregor's representatives have since strongly denied those allegations. His agent, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management released a statement: "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct."

Also Read | Conor McGregor Photographed When French Police Raided His £3 Million Yacht

Also Read | Conor McGregor Released From Custody After Two Days Post Allegations Of Sexual Assault

(Image Credits: UFC Official Website)