Tony Ferguson Slams “COWARD” Conor McGregor: “You’re Washed Up Laddy"

Tony Ferguson took to Twitter and called out Conor McGregor this week, branding the Irishman a “coward” for “not having the b*lls to fight a top contender”. The former interim lightweight champion has been very vocal on social media for the past few weeks and recently used his platform to call out Michael Chandler for a fight in December. It appears Tony Ferguson is keen to end the year on a high as he lost his last fight to Justin Gaethje in May.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: Conor became double champ OTD in 2016 by defeating Alvarez at UFC 205

McGregor UFC return: Tony Ferguson calls Conor “washed up”

Just days after calling out Chandler, Tony Ferguson moved on to blast McGregor, claiming that The Notorious One is “washed up”. Conor McGregor is scheduled to make a sensational return in January to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch. According to Dana White, the fight could happen at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi and may headline UFC 257. While the contracts are all but signed, Ferguson has accused McGregor of being a coward.

“No b*lls to fight a top contender. Conor McGregor you’re washed up laddy. It’s improper TUF 13 Bish’ champ s*** only you will always be a replica, coward. Congrats on the success #TheItalianJob See you soon Leprechaun,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: Conor looks “forward to fresh test Poirier will bring”, vows to aid charity

McGregor UFC return: Fans disagree with Tony Ferguson

Some fans have taken an issue with Ferguson's call-out considering McGregor’s next opponent Dustin Poirier is currently ranked higher than him. However, others claim that The El Cucuy is referring to former lightweight champion and top contender Rafael dos Anjos, who called out the Irishman after beating Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14. While Ferguson's cryptic tweet didn't establish who he was referring to as the ‘top contender,’ it’s clear that he wants a shot at Conor McGregor.

Also Read l UFC events: DC wants Khabib to return and face Conor McGregor again

For now, a fight with Michael Chandler looks to be on the cards for Ferguson, but that may not happen in December. After El Cucuy called out Chandler a couple of days ago, the former Bellator champion told ESPN that “there is a 0% chance I'll fight Tony Ferguson” by the end of this year. However, Chandler said he’s ready to fight Ferguson in January to co-headline McGregor vs Poirier.

Also Read l UFC events: Conor flaunts incredible physique as he crushes kick pad ahead of his return

Image Source: AP, UFC YouTube