Conor McGregor Announces Retirement After Notoriously Glorious UFC Career

Conor McGregor has been stoking the fires on Twitter ever since UFC 249 concluded. From controversially ranking the list of MMA's greatest brawlers of all time to making calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov a routine, "The Notorious" seemingly decided that UFC 250 was threatening to run away with the spotlight in the UFC world. The Irish superstar dropped a bomb on social media this week that ended with three words coming to the fore - Conor McGregor retires.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Soon after the blockbuster headliner of UFC 250 in Las Vegas that saw Amanda Nunes pummel Felicia Spencer and become the first fighter in the history of UFC to defend active titles in two weight classes, Conor McGregor decided to walk away from the sport of MMA. The words 'Conor McGregor retires' were plastered all over social media in the aftermath of UFC 250 as the Conor McGregor retirement threatened to steal Amanda Nunes' spotlight despite the Brazilian making history in Las Vegas. The question, however, remains - Is Conor McGregor retiring for real?

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

Conor McGregor retires: Is Conor McGregor retiring for real this time?

Back in 2016, after he tapped out to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, the Conor McGregor retirement was more talked about than Nate Diaz's victory as the Irish superstar declared on Twitter, "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese." While the Conor McGregor retirement tweet was assumed to be set in stone, the Conor McGregor retirement was undone a mere four months later and in stunning fashion. In the aftermath of 'Conor McGregor retires' back in 2016, the Irish superstar marked his return when he vanquished Eddie Alvarez to claim the UFC Lightweight Championship - whilst holding the Featherweight Championship - to become the first-ever UFC two-division champion.

Conor McGregor retires: UFC President Dana White has his say on the McGregor retirement tweet

UFC President Dana White was basking in the success of yet another live event - this time in Sin City - when the McGregor retirement tweet was brought to his notice after the conclusion of the event. Dana White told reporters, "That's Conor." The UFC President continued by saying, "It's not like I'm going 'Holy s**t, this is crazy. This is nuts.' Nothing is crazy right now because everything is crazy right and nuts right now."

JUST LIKE THAT!



Conor McGregor beats Cerrone by TKO in 40 seconds! 👊💥 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/lj9ZI52kpm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor retires: Conor Mcgregor retirement follows unrest from Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal

The Conor McGregor retirement comes in the backdrop of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and "BMF" Jorge Masvidal venting their frustrations in recent weeks. Jon "Bones" Jones took umbrage when Dana White refused to pay him $30 million to face heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou while Masvidal was left frustrated after UFC failed to schedule a fight for him. McGregor, on the other hand, was asked to bide his time, with his last fight coming in the stunning 40-second KO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

