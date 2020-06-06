Jorge Masvidal, Dana White Feud; UFC President Taunts BMF Champ Over Wanting More Money

Just before the UFC 250 face-offs, Dana White held a press conference where he talked about the comments made by BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and others last week. Earlier, Jorge Masvidal had criticised Dana White and the UFC of buying an ‘island’ instead of paying their fighters adequately. In response, Dana White said that ‘everyone wants money’. He said they are doing fights on an island so that fighters from “Europe and the rest of the world can make money and can work.” Dana White also called his fighters independent contractors, who have the right to fight only when they are ready.

“Anybody that doesn’t want to fight doesn’t have to fight, including Masvidal and Jon Jones and all these other guys,” White said. “It doesn’t have to be because of the pandemic. These guys are independent contractors.”

Jorge Masvidal Twitter: Jorge Masvidal slams UFC President Dana White with a series of Tweets

Watch the company men and the ufc white knights come out and condemn my train of thought. You’ll quickly see who’s in their pockets — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Hours after Dana White’s news conference comments, Jorge Masvidal responded to his boss on Twitter. Replying to Dana White’s claim of fighters being ‘independent contractors,’ Jorge Masvidal wrote “I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and see if I’m worth it.” Jorge Masvidal also criticised Dana White for comparing UFC fighters to NFL players. While talking to MMA Junkie, the UFC President had said that UFC fighters “can do whatever they want and say whatever they want,” unlike NFL Players who face consequences for their action.

Please don’t compare us to these other leagues. I wish we can negotiate for less pay like the other leagues where the players get half the revenue they generate. We are negotiating from like what 12% to maybe 18% of revenue we generate? We are negotiating down from way under https://t.co/qPmbyWkuaK — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

While replying to Dana White’s comment, Jorge Masvidal asked the UFC President to not compare UFC with other major leagues. “I wish we can negotiate for less pay like the other leagues where the players get half the revenue they generate,” said Jorge Masvidal. “We are negotiating from like what 12% to maybe 18% of the revenue we generate? We are negotiating down from way under,” he added.

50% of the revenue. I don’t get paid on the hot dog you sell in the arena or the logo on the cage. I’ve never made a dollar on a ticket you sell. I get punched in the face for a living and even I know the pandemic or what’s left of it has nothing to do with it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Jorge Masvidal Twitter: Jorge Masvidal's current status in the UFC

History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 yr been at this. Never once turned down a fight. Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. Ko of the year nominee. Asked to fight #5 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Jorge Masvidal became one of UFC’s biggest stars by defeating Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till en route to claiming the “BMF” title in 2019. Jorge Masvidal is currently enjoying the new fame and has agreed to fight anyone who makes him big money. Jorge Masvidal had earlier stated that he’s willing to fight Usman, Diaz, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards and others in the future.

