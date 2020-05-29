Dana White Asks Conor McGregor To Take A Back Seat As He Continues To Ruffle Feathers

Conor McGregor has been busy ruffling feathers on social media ever since UFC 249 concluded, but UFC President Dana White believes that "The Notorious" should sit back and see what plays out for him. While Conor McGregor accepted a “super fight” offer from Anderson Silva on Twitter, the matchup is still some days/weeks away from being put to paper. Meanwhile, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has also expressed his interest in squaring-off against Conor McGregor, but Dana White ruled out the possibility of that matchup this week. However, Anderson Silva vs Conor McGregor could still be on the cards, since UFC officials explicitly ruled it out.

UFC news: Dana White says Conor McGregor should sit back and watch

While interacting with ESPN, Dana White opened up about Conor McGregor’s possible matchups in the near future. According to White, Conor McGregor has already received a handful of callouts, and for the time being, he should just sit back and watch how things play out for him. "The Notorious" has already been called out by lightweight fighters (155 lbs) and welterweight contenders (170 lbs) in UFC, and Anderson Silva’s exceptional offer of facing the Irishman at catchweight (176 lbs) has opened up a new avenue for Conor McGregor. Dana White further said that Conor McGregor has an extravagant personality and he goes on to respond to every challenge thrown at him, which does not mean UFC will go ahead with all of those.However, Dana White suggested McGregor wait for a while and see how things shape up for him in the near future.

UFC news: Conor McGregor next fight

After labelling ‘The Spider’ as the greatest of all time in MMA history, Conor McGregor received a challenge from the man himself. Though Anderson Silva acknowledged Conor McGregor as a “super athlete”, he seemed open to facing him at catchweight (176 lbs) in the near future. Conor McGregor also accepted the offer on Twitter and went on to tease an exciting matchup between him and Anderson Silva in what could potentially bring in big money for UFC, should Dana White go ahead with the blockbuster fight.

Image courtesy: UFC