Conor McGregor Claims There's Light At The End Of The Tunnel As UFC Resumes Live Events

After three consecutive and successful live events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC action is back on track and the organisation has already started to outline upcoming events for the near future. Though COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc all across the globe, Dana White has seemingly found out a solution to continue hosting live events under medical inspection and security. Despite being criticised heavily by a number of combat sports personalities for "adamantly” hosting live events amid a medical crisis, UFC president Dana White has managed to earn Conor McGregor's respect. The former two-division UFC champion is happy about the fact that UFC is back in action as the Irishman went on to congratulate UFC officials on Twitter for 'putting on a show' for the fans.

UFC live events: Conor McGregor spells out hope for the world as UFC action goes live

UFC on again tonight! Incredible!

3 shows in a week without a hitch.

Only the 1 team tested positive pre fight but was discovered before any risk of further contamination.

There is light at the end of this tunnel people!

For sports!

For schools!

For businesses!

Let’s go!! 🙏 ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2020

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and went on to praise UFC for hosting fights while taking note of the fact that all the live events were hosted without facing any bumps on the road. Though middleweight contender Jacare Souza tested positive hours before the day of the fight, UFC officials managed to pull the Brazilian out of the contest and prevent the bug from spreading to the remaining roster. According to Conor McGregor, there is light at the end of the tunnel and the world needs to fight together in order to defeat COVID-19. “For sports! For schools! For businesses! Let’s go!!” wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Conor McGregor has been a pillar of support for his countrymen in the fight against COVID-19. The Irishman donated a reported $1 million to various medical institutions in Ireland to purchase PPE kits and other necessary equipment. ‘The Notorious’ has also visited several hospitals in Ireland and has personally delivered PPE kits and the like amid the crisis.

28 counties. 165 locations. 18 vans.

A real solid day for the team! Tomorrow we go again.

Thank you all involved! pic.twitter.com/ofNktJipP7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

According to reports, Conor McGregor and BMF Jorge Masvidal are expected to lock horns soon at ‘UFC Fight Island’ in June, and officials are reportedly planning to set the fight up in the coming weeks. However, Conor McGregor is yet to officially announce his return. The former two-division champion recently teased UFC fans by stating that he is returning to the octagon in July but did not hint at his upcoming opponent.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram