Dana White Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje Could Go Down At UFC Fight Island

Justin Gaethje manhandled Tony Ferguson and snapped his eight-year undefeated streak at the main event of UFC 249 to earn an opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for his lightweight title. Although Justin Gaethje stepped up as the underdog in the contest, by the end of the fight he silenced all his critics by knocking out Tony Ferguson in the final round of their headliner. Since Justin Gaethje vs Khabib Nurmagomedov is now officially lined up for July, Dana White has thrilled UFC fans by claiming that the fight could go down at UFC Fight Island.

Dana White plans on hosting Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Island

While interacting with ESPN, UFC President Dana White said that he does not expect things to return to normalcy by July. According to Dana White, hosting a live event with fans will not be possible until a “miracle” takes place, White now plans on hosting his upcoming international events at UFC Fight Island starting from June. Since Khabib Nurmagomedov has already announced he will return to action by July, Dana White has planned to line him up against Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Island. MMA Journalist Bret Okamoto broke the news from his official Instagram handle.

“Dana White told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago this morning he expects Khabib vs. Gaethje to take place this summer on Fight Island. Says Conor McGregor is always exciting but Dana is very excited for Khabib vs. Gaethje” wrote Brett Okamoto in the caption.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Justin Gaethje’s UFC 249 victory

While the world applauded ‘The Highlight’ for his phenomenal performance against Tony Ferguson, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave a cheeky response as he went on to say “No comment” on Twitter in the aftermath of UFC 249. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov later went on to praise Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for putting on an incredible show.

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Image courtesy: UFC