Conor McGregor’s Intriguing Potential Superfight At UFC Fight Island Revealed

UFC president Dana White took the MMA community by storm as he went on to claim that Conor McGregor could potentially face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at the UFC 'Fight Island'. The ‘Fight Island’ concept has already created a lot of buzz among UFC fans and with Conor McGregor thrown into the mix, it appears Dana White is planning something massive for the near future. Though neither the date nor the venue has been finalised, Dana White has already claimed that ‘Fight Island’ is going to happen for real, with the likely date being in June.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Admits Making Lot Of 'embarrassing' Mistakes In 2017 Floyd Mayweather Fight

UFC: Dana White says Conor McGregor could face Jorge Masvidal at ‘UFC Fight Island’

During his interaction in the Menace and the Man podcast, Dana White was asked whether Conor McGregor could face Jorge Masvidal at Fight Island at some point of his UFC career, to which, the UFC president replied by saying, “Very good point. That’s a possibility too.” Conor McGregor has been vocal about wanting to compete for the BMF tile in the past and with Dana White’s recent remark it appears that ‘The Notorious’ could bag another massive payday by battling Jorge Masvidal for the belt at UFC Fight Island. Last week, Dana White claimed that he has something "interesting" in store for Jorge Masvidal apart from the Kamaru Usman fight. Dana White revealed that Jorge Masvidal wants a welterweight title shot and UFC officials are planning to line him up opposite Kamaru Usman but that’s not the only thing waiting for Jorge Masvidal in the near future.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch ‘so Bad’, Insists UFC Boss Dana White

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

'The Notorious' is yet to confirm his upcoming fight in UFC. However, Conor McGregor has shown his interest in a lot of fights including the likes of Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jorge Masvidal. Though Conor McGregor has been keen on earning another title shot in the 155 lbs division, he will most likely land up against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt next.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Pays Tribute To Firefighters On International Firefighters' Day

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Releases Candid Photos Of His Son Conor Jr On His Third Birthday

Image courtesy: UFC.com