Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Confirm Weight Class Of Potential Fight, To Fight At 155lbs

Talk of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has been going on for weeks. Though the bout is yet to be made official, both the fighters are ready to throw hands and are aiming for the bout to take place in January 2021. Recently, McGregor and Poirier answered another big question related to the bout – which weight class will the fight take place in?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to clash at lightweight

Conor McGregor, who fought Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division and hinted at a stay in the division, recently shared a video on Twitter with a cryptic message. While promoting his McGregor FAST conditioning programme, The Notorious One teased that he’s coming for the lightweight division. “Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back = Lightweight Division incoming,” Conor McGregor wrote.

A few hours later, Dustin Poirier also confirmed the bout for the lightweight division when a fan asked him about the same on Twitter. With all the parties on the same page, it appears UFC could soon make the bout official.

Moreover, with Khabib Nurmagomedov set to relinquish the lightweight title, there are rumours that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 could be for the UFC gold. However, some reports claim that it will be a non-title fight as Conor McGregor has not competed in the lightweight division since 2018 when he lost to current reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor next fight: Dana White gives an update on McGregor vs Poirier 2

Dana White recently appeared on The Zach Gelb Show (on CBS Sports Radio) where he gave fans an update on McGregor vs Poirier 2. The UFC chief said that the promotion is talking to both the fighters but they are yet to sign an official contract. “We sent bout agreements for both of them to fight and they haven’t signed them yet. I can’t speak for Poirier, but I know Conor hasn’t signed his." However, Dana White said that both Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier want to fight and could make it official soon.

“I’ve never had either guy say they would fight and then not fight. Conor’s never done that and neither has Dustin. So, I assume they are gonna fight,” the UFC supremo stated.

Image Source: AP