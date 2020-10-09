Conor McGregor Willing To Fight Dustin Poirier In UFC, But Wants To Do So In 2020 Itself

It seems like the highly-anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could take place in the UFC this year itself. The two icons generated a huge buzz for a second fight after Conor McGregor expressed disappointment towards UFC President Dana White and went on to share the screenshots of the private chats he had with White on Instagram. Though the conversation between the two was not controversial, Dana White was in dismay with Conor McGregor sharing his private messages, claiming that the former champion “broke a man code”.

Conor McGregor hit back at Dana White on Twitter before working out an exhibition bout for charity with Dustin Poirier, set to take place outside the UFC. However, despite having a war of words with Conor McGregor, Dana White and team talked to both the fighters to schedule the charity bout in the company. A few days ago, Dustin Poirier agreed to UFC’s terms and now Conor McGregor has accepted to fight The Diamond in the company.

Conor McGregor agrees to fight Dustin Poirier but has one condition

However, Conor McGregor accepted the terms on one condition - The fight would happen in 2020 itself. He also said he will make a six-figure donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity organization, “The Good Fight Foundation,” despite their original plans falling by the wayside. Conor McGregor revealed that he’s open to fight Poirier in November or December as both the cards currently have an opening.

According to Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier is also open to fighting on November 21, 2020, or December 12, 2020, given the current situation of the cards. The November 21 event recently lost Cody Garbrandt, while December 12 lost its main event, Usman vs Burns. Reports claim that December 12 would be a good time to schedule the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 fight as its more than enough time for UFC to promote the event and the fighters would get enough time to prepare for the fight.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

After the Dustin Poirier fight, Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Various reports claim that Conor McGregor wants the Poirier fight as soon as possible so that he could train for the Pacquiao fight which is scheduled to take place early next year. Dana White and the UFC are yet to make the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 fight official and the dates of the Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight are yet to be revealed.

Image Source: AP