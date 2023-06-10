Conor McGregor, who never shies away from a fight apparenthly threw his southpaw once again, but not in the UFC's octagon. As the NBA finals are trending worldwide, therefore, to satisfy their basketball fever several sportspersons have been landing at the FTX and Ball arena to witness the hoop action. Mcgregor also made his presence felt during Game 4 of the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets.

A clip, which is making rounds on the internet showcases Conor McGregor walking on the hard maple. The Notorious can be seen in one of his affluent suits and approached the Miami Heat Mascot a deliver what he is known for. A knockout by the Irishman and the cheerleader fell motionless on the ground.

Conor McGregor gatecrashes NBA finals and knocks out Miami Heat's mascot

While Mystic Mac did throw a punch, but it was apparently it was all for the show. The crowd also reacted in a certain way after witnessing the KO punch and a follow-up shot. Watch the clip to know what transpired at FTX.

While the Macot endured a hard time facing Conor McGregor, in the NBA match as well it wasn't a favorable sight for the KOed individual and the Miami Heat fans. In the action-packed Game 4, Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 109-95. With the win the Nuggets have formed a 3-1 lead over Heat and now the team is one win away from scripting franchise history i.e., winning the NBA title for the first time.

As for Conor McGregor, he is currently busy coaching his team in The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler's team. The two are also expected to come across in the UFC ring later in the year in a fight that will mark the return of Conor McGregor. While the fight is yet to receive an official date, it is set to take place most probably in December.

