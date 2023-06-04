The brutal knockout that shocked both Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White- WATCH

The TUF 31 is underway and Conor McGregor's team has had a horrendous start. In the opening fight of The Ultimate Fighter series, McGregor's fighter Jannerman not only lost to Michael Chandler's team member Roosevelt Roberts but did so in the worst way possible. The Notorious man got knocked out in 9 seconds.

While Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is expected to take place later in the year, they are up against each other as coaches at the 31st edition of TUF. The structure of the show states that the mentors will square off in the end, and before them, a total of 8 fighters from both teams will take on each other. The UFC-produced series has started and in the first episode, Team Conor received a major setback.

TUF 31: McGregor’s Jennerman gets KO’d in 9 seconds to Chandler’s Roosevelt Roberts

As Nate Jennerman lost in 9 seconds, Conor McGregor was seen distraught. Cameras also showcased the reaction of UFC president Dana White, who as well was apparently astonished to see the match end this quickly. Here's the video that caught everything.

Roosevelt Roberts secures the win in less than 10 SECONDS 😤 #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/sjPpL0JApU — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2023

While this is what took place in episode 1, two more episodes are lined up. So, while Chandler's team got the upper hand, will his team continue the momentum and get the job done against the Mystic Mac? All to look forward to.

Conor McGregor on coaching at TUF 31

“Me committing to coaching a class and coaching a couple of people, it almost forced me to dial in a bit more,” McGregor told Megan Olivi for ESPN. “I had to think about the technique. I had to think about what way I was gonna teach, what I was gonna teach, why I was teaching it. And it just allowed me to actually get better.

“I suppose the hardest part is seeing the potential that these young guys could have. And then it’s already over, almost, I suppose (when they lose). I’m happy, the guys are happy, and I’m sure there’ll be more opportunities.”