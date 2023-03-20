Conor McGregor is soon set to grace the Octagon once again. The fighter will make his much-awaited UFC comeback at the end of the year when he will purportedly showcase the "Billionaire strut" again against Michael Chandler. Recently McGregor channeled his "Mystic mac" self to come up with an audacious prediction of his match.

Ever since Dana White announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will take on each other at the end of the year, the fighting world has gone into a continuum predicting who would come out on top. While the matchup has divided the fraternity, some are of the opinion that McGregor is more skilled than Chandler, and some say Chandler will top the Notorious. The flow of opinions will continue as long as the match does not take its shape in the ring, and this time it is the Irishman himself who has come up with a forecast.

Known for predicting what will transpire in the match, this time McGregor hasn't spoken about what he thinks how the fight will conclude, however, the 32-year-old is certain on one aspect. Today, McGregor took to Twitter and posted some stills of the face-off between him and Chandler. Conor apparently expressed his views on the fight and seemingly stated that his upcoming fight with Chandler will rake in "millions and millions and millions of ppv buys."

Millions and millions and millions of ppv buys. https://t.co/Klmi7dNLcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2023

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Confrontation

Ahead of their fight Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will turn into coaches and mentor their sides for TUF 31. To complete the formalities of the reality show both the MMA professionals recently met and as per the UFC Chief Dana White the fighters had an ugly confrontation that could have emanated violence as well. So, with the fight set to take place most probably during the last quarter of 2023, the build-up has already begun. Who will come out as the winner? only the future will tell, but as per experts both fighters will take an aggressive stance in the match and the action will blow the arena.