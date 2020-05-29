Conor McGregor Mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov And His Team On Social Media

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his social media pouncing seem nowhere close to ending as he recently took another dig at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates with a cheeky tweet. It is no secret that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are bitter foes but after Khabib’s father invited the Irish celebrity to their hometown in Dagestan, it appeared that the duo was ready to call off their rivalry. However, Conor McGregor’s recent tweet has forced the audience to speculate that his bad blood with the undefeated MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov remains and it might go on in the near future.

UFC news: Conor McGregor takes dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov again

And I do two at a time. https://t.co/xzismVriYE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

A twitter account named ‘The RealTishko’ posted a picture of Conor McGregor and two of Khabib’s teammates who appear to bruised in the photograph. ‘The Notorious’ wasted no time and went on to retweet the photo by taunting Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates. The picture showcases Conor McGregor throwing a left-hand jab on one side while the other side portrays Khabib’s teammates’ bruised faces. Not only did Conor McGregor retweet the post, he further quoted it with, “And I do two at a time.”

Khabib’s teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov went on to unleash a brawl with Conor’s teammates in the aftermath of the UFC 229 headliner, which caused widespread drama all over the combat sports community. However, Conor’s teammate responded back and the feud escalated. It was speculated that Conor McGregor went on to land jabs over Khabib’s teammates in the process, which ultimately bruised up their faces.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor rematch

It has been almost two years since Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns inside the octagon, but the rivalry is yet to be ruled out. Although UFC officials have often been vocal about trying to materialise a re-match between them, Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed uninterested in running it back with Conor McGregor. The undefeated Dagestani has said in the past that Conor McGregor needs to come down at lightweight (155 lbs) and win 10 fights in a row to earn another title shot against him.

Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Zubaira Tukhugov