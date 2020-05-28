Conor McGregor Insists He's The MMA GOAT Despite Being Snubbed By Khabib

After sparking a Twitter war involving numerous UFC greats last week, Conor McGregor once again labelled himself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time with some updated statistics on social media. ‘The Notorious’ earlier placed himself second in the list of MMA GOATs (Greatest Of All Time), ranking himself above Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre. However, the Irish superstar faced heavy backlash from the MMA community for his lofty claims. Conor McGregor, however, appears to be unaffected by the criticism as he once again tagged himself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

UFC news: Conor McGregor tags himself as the MMA GOAT with new statistics

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and shared some statistics to cement his name as the all-time MMA great. Conor McGregor compared himself with Anderson Silva, Georges-St-Pierre and Jon Jones in the post, and concluded by putting himself at the top of the MMA food chain. In the tweet, Conor McGregor stated that he has the highest percentage of knockouts, as well as the fastest knockouts both in and out of UFC. McGregor also highlighted the fact that he has won the most number of titles and holds the record of knockout wins across three different divisions. “Get over it baby, and get with it! It’s good on this side! Come chill with the Billi GOAT!” wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva has already jumped into the conversation as he went on to challenge Conor McGregor on Instagram. ‘The Spider’ acknowledged Conor McGregor as a ‘super athlete’ but also challenged him for a fight at 176.37 lbs, which the Brazilian claimed would be a “super fight”. However, Conor McGregor is yet to accept the offer from 'The Spider'.

UFC news: Conor McGregor's next fight

Since the conclusion of UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’, Conor McGregor has been constantly expressing his opinion regarding his UFC career on social media. The former UFC double champion was offered a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman by MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, which Conor McGregor hasn’t accepted yet. There is also speculation that Conor McGregor is looking to secure a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. However, none of these matchups has been confirmed by McGregor or UFC just yet.

Image courtesy: UFC