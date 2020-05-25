Jorge Masvidal Issues Open Challenge To Nate Diaz For BMF Rematch On Twitter

The last few weeks have been particularly interesting for UFC fans. After UFC 249, Conor McGregor incited his UFC rivals on Twitter and a war of words then ensued. This exchange then led to a debate about who is the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history. Nate Diaz went on to throw his name in the mix as he claimed that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter, but BMF Jorge Masvidal ridiculed Nate Diaz’s claims and challenged ‘The Stockton Slugger’ to a rematch via Twitter this week. In the original contest at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal unleashed complete and utter dominance over Nate Diaz to earn the BMF title. Though Nate Diaz went on to announce his retirement with a cryptic social media post after the fight, a rematch has been on the cards as UFC fans waited to experience Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2. However, Nate Diaz is yet to respond to Jorge Masvidal’s offer.

Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Challenges Mike Tyson To A Hybrid Contest

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal calls out Nate Diaz for a rematch

Hope you upgraded your abs routine #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/pReZQPhKFp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 25, 2020

After Nate Diaz billed himself as the number one pound-for-pound fighter on social media, Jorge Masvidal decided to taunt The Stock Slugger on Twitter this week. Masvidal mocked Nate Diaz by posting a picture from their original contest and advised him to improve his physique. Jorge Masvidal also called out Nate Diaz on Twitter by stating, “Let’s run it back.”

However, Nate Diaz has not yet replied to Jorge Masvidal’s offer. After failing to capitalise in the original contest, Nate Diaz vowed that he would square-off with Jorge Masvidal once again. Nate Diaz's elder brother Nick Diaz also expressed an interest in facing Jorge Masvidal inside the UFC octagon. However, rumours of the fight materialising fizzled out in time. After this week's exchange on social media, the Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 rumours have once again come to the fore.

Also Read | Nate Diaz Jumps Into Twitter War Between Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal update

The BMF has been in the thick of the rumour mill in recent weeks. A few weeks ago, Dana White revealed that he is planning to line up Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island in July. Though the fight is yet to be confirmed on paper, UFC fans have welcomed the idea on social media, as they wait to see Jorge Masvidal face off against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Also Read | UFC Star Nina Ansaroff Still Training And Keeping Fit Despite Being 23 Weeks Pregnant

Also Read | Mike Tyson Offers Fans A Chance To Join Him In Training As He Preps For Boxing Return

Image courtesy: UFC