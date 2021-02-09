Conor McGregor Promises “No More Mr Nice Guy” As He Pushes For Dustin Poirier Trilogy Bout

UFC lightweight Conor McGregor recently took to social media and hinted at the return of his old trash-talking persona. The Irishman, who is known for his brash trash-talking abilities turned a new leaf when he went up against Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier as he was seen complementing both the fighters, rather than obliterating them with words. However, after McGregor lost to Poirier by TKO in the second round, many wondered if the former double champion needed to return to his old Notorious self.

According to Conor McGregor, that appears to be the case. The Mystic Mac earlier took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the caption, “No more Mr nice guy”. For many UFC fans, it’s incredible news as McGregor is known for breaking his opponents with words. His mental warfare played a key part in his success against Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and many others.

McGregor wants to fight Dustin Poirier again

However, while going up against Cerrone and Poirier, Conor McGregor could only compliment them because of their achievements in the sport and huge fighting career. The Notorious is currently busy licking his wounds but would love to get another shot at The Diamond. A McGregor vs Poirier trilogy also makes sense on paper, considering both the fighters are currently tied at 1-1, with McGregor winning the first outing and Poirier winning the most recent.

And if the McGregor vs Poirier trilogy happens, fans can expect the Irishman to be in his old self once again. It should also be noted that McGregor’s trash-talking affected Poirier, going into their first bout at UFC 178 — which The Notorious One ended up winning by KO in the first round. Poirier himself admitted that he was young back then and took everything McGregor said to his heart.

Before the win over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier delivered a clinic against Dan Hooker in July, winning via unanimous decision. The Hooker win got him back into the victors' column as he had suffered a submission loss against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. The former interim champion also has notable wins over top contenders like Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and others.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is currently 1-2 in his last three fights. Earlier, he was bested by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018 and most recently he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in 2021. Before his loss to the Diamond, the Irishman TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram