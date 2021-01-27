Conor McGregor Medically Suspended For 6 Months After Loss To Dustin Poirier: Report

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has been handed a six-month medical suspension, following his shocking loss to Dustin Poirier on Saturday in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The Notorious One suffered a TKO loss – first-ever of his MMA career – in a rematch against Poirier at the main event of UFC 257. Prior to finishing McGregor with various lefts and rights, Poirier delivered an onslaught of leg kicks upon The Mystic Mac, which led to his downfall.

McGregor vs Poirier 2: Conor McGregor suspended for 180 days

According to MixedMartialArts.com (via Yahoo), because of the vicious leg kicks, Conor McGregor sustained a potential right tibia/fibula injury, landing a 180-day medical suspension as a result. However, like a few other medical suspensions, McGregor could make a return soon if he gets his injuries cleared by a doctor. Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, received a seven-day suspension for mandatory rest.

Also Read l McGregor vs Poirier 2: Conor reveals bizarre look ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor leg injury: Sanchez, Frevola and others also suspended

Apart from Conor McGregor, other UFC 257 competitors like Andrew Sanchez and Matt Frevola also received a 180-day suspension. Frevola, who lost to Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision at the preliminaries, suffered a potential right-hand injury. In the main card, Sanchez suffered a potential nasal and tibia/fibula injuries before getting TKO’ed by Makhmud Muradov.

Fighters like Michael Chandler and Joanne Calderwood, who won their respective bouts, received a seven-day suspension, just like Dustin Poirier, while Dan Hooker and Jessica Eye, who lost to Chandler and Calderwood, respectively, are suspended for 45 days.

Also Read l McGregor knockout: Conor becomes meme after getting KO'd by Poirier: See pictures

Conor McGregor leg injury: McGregor on crutches after Dustin Poirier bout

After the conclusion of UFC 257, McGregor was on crutches as he was having problems walking. He hobbled his way backstage and to the post-fight conference, where he talked about his injury. “My leg is completely dead. Even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle in the front of the leg, and it was badly compromised. It was like an American football in my suit at the moment, so it is what it is,” McGregor said.

Also Read l McGregor knockout: Khabib mocks Conor post UFC 257 loss, Mac FIRES back: WATCH

Also Read l Conor McGregor interrupts Dana White when asked about Khabib’s return: “We’ll Get Him”

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter